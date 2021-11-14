3 killed, 18 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

At least three people were killed and 18 others wounded in shootings in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

A man was killed and woman wounded Sunday morning at a gathering in North Austin on the Northwest Side. About 12:05 a.m., a 27-year-old man was fatally shot multiple times in his torso and a 30-year-old woman shot in her leg in the 5900 block of West North Avenue, police said. The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

A man was found fatally shot Saturday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side. About 7:25 a.m., the 33-year-old was in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up to him and fired several shots in his direction, police said. He was found laying on the sidewalk and rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Stephen Boyd by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Darrell Russell was found fatally shot Saturday evening in Austin on the West Side. The 28-year-old was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest about 7:10 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, three men were shot Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side. About 11:50 a.m. they were standing in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street, when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. A 22-year-old was struck in the face, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. A 19-year-old man was struck in the leg, and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The third man, 24, was struck in the chest, and taken to Stroger in critical condition, police said.

About five minutes earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side. He was in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue, when someone in a passing gray vehicle fired shots, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he is in good condition, police said.