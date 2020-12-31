3 shot, 1 killed Wednesday in Chicago

A man was killed and two teenage girls were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

The day’s lone fatal attack happened on the South Side, where a 28-year-old man was gunned down near the border of Englewood and Park Manor.

The man was arguing with four males about 9:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South State Street when one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday afternoon, a 17-year-old girl was shot while riding in a vehicle near O’Hare International Airport on the Northwest Side.

The teen was riding in a vehicle about 5:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Mannheim Road when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. The girl was struck in the thigh and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police said the shooting may have been a possible road rage incident.

Advertisement

Another 17-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The girl was in a parked car about 1:50 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Racine Avenue, when someone approached her and opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the leg but drove to the 1000 block of West 70th Street, where paramedics picked her up, police said. They took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in fair condition.

On Tuesday, five people were shot in Chicago, one of them fatally.