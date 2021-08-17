5 killed, 9 wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

Five people were killed, and nine others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a person who was found shot to death in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 9 p.m., a male, whose age was not known, was found lying in the middle of the street in the 1300 block of West Farwell Avenue, Chicago police said. He had gunshot wounds in the face, shoulder and torso. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours prior, a person was fatally shot in Chatham on the South Side. The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive in an apartment about 6:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue, police said. He was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. He hasn’t been identified.

Two men were shot to death in Austin on the West Side. About 12:35 p.m., they were in the 5000 block of West St. Paul Avenue when someone opened fire, striking them multiple times, police said. The men, 27 and 26 years old, were shot in the head and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

In the day’s first reported fatal shooting, a 70-year-old woman was fatally shot in Hegewisch on the Far South Side. The woman was parked in her car just after 4:25 a.m. in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue when two males approached and fired shots, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was listed in critical condition, but was transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center where she died.

Nine others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Eight people were killed, and 56 others were wounded, in shootings last weekend throughout Chicago.