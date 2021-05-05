7 hurt Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Seven people were shot Tuesday in Chicago including a 17-year-old boy who was wounded in a shooting in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

He was standing outside about 8:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Garfield Boulevard, when someone opened fire, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said. The teen took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Two people were wounded in a shooting in an apartment building in Park Manor on the South Side. The shooting happened about 5:50 p.m. in the Lafayette Plaza Housing Cooperative at 50 W. 71st St., according to police. A 37-year-old woman was standing in the lobby when she was shot in the chest by someone standing outside the building. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. It wasn’t immediately known if she was the intended target. Shortly after, an 18-year-old man showed up to St. Bernard Hospital with abrasions suffered from the shooting. He was in good condition.

Minutes later prior, a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. The teen was walking down the street about 5:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of South St. Louis Avenue, when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the shoulder and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At the same time a woman was wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side. The 24-year-old was traveling in a vehicle about 5:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 79th Street, when another vehicle pulled in front of her and someone from inside fired shots, police said. She was shot in the side of the head and was transported in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 21-year-old man was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side. He was traveling in a vehicle about 2:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Ingleside Avenue, when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the hip and took himself to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

In the day’s first reported shooting a 19-year-old man was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side. The man was shot in the hand and buttocks about 1:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Three people were shot, one fatally, Monday citywide.