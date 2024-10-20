Local mechanics face challenges • Exotic cat caught in NW suburb • Billboards hacked with antisemitic messages

Independent mechanics are facing challenges servicing newer vehicles; an exotic cat was captured in Chicago's northwestern suburbs; and several electronic billboards were hacked to display antisemitic messages in Northbrook.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Why taking your car to a dealership for repairs might be your only option soon

For those of us who like to take our car to a local mechanic for repairs rather than a dealership, that option might not be around much longer.

In a FOX 32 special report, Scott Schneider takes a look at why you may soon have fewer choices when it comes to getting auto repairs.

Exotic cat on the loose in Chicago suburb captured, homeowner speaks out

The search for an exotic cat in Chicago's northwest suburbs has come to an end.

"The cat was hiding under a resident's deck and is unharmed. The Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat located in Sharon Wisconsin is enroute to pick him up where we are sure he will have a healthy and happy life far away from Hoffman Estates," the Hoffman Estates Police Department said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Police said it is still unknown where the animal came from.

Hacked billboards display 'antisemitic' messages in Chicago suburb

Multiple electronic billboards in a Chicago suburb were hacked, displaying hateful messages about Israel that many described as "antisemitic" on Wednesday.

The billboards are located off the Edens Spur Tollroad in Northbrook, just west of Waukegan Road.

One of the billboards read, "F*** ISRAEL," while another displayed the message, "DEATH TO ISRAEL." In both, a Palestinian flag was used as the background.

2 killed in crash on Chicago's South Side after driver runs red light

Two people were killed in a car crash on Chicago's South Side early Monday morning after a driver ran a red light.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:38 a.m. just outside the Chicago police headquarters at 35th Street and Michigan Avenue.

2 men charged after brazen freight train burglary on Chicago's West Side

Two men have been charged in connection with a brazen freight train burglary that occurred on Chicago's West Side last week.

Derrick Weathers, 53, faces a felony charge of possession of cannabis (100–500 grams) and a misdemeanor charge for theft of property valued at less than $500. Lemar Hollingsworth, 21, has been charged with a felony for theft of property under $500, police said.

Illinois Department of Corrections employee arrested for sending explicit messages to underage girl: police

A 45-year-old Illinois Department of Corrections employee is in custody for allegedly sending explicit messages on social media to an underage girl.

Robert Arndt was arrested and taken to the Will County Jail on Wednesday for grooming and solicitation of a sexual act, according to Joliet police.

Walgreens to close 1,200 stores across country

Walgreens will close about 1,200 locations over the next three years as the drugstore chain seeks to turnaround a struggling U.S. business that contributed to a $3 billion quarterly loss.

The company said Tuesday that about 500 store closures will come in the current fiscal year and should immediately support adjusted earnings and free cash flow. Walgreens didn’t say where the store closings would take place.

Chicago winter forecast: La Niña pattern could bring colder, wetter conditions

Winter is still a couple of months away, but signs are pointing toward a colder and wetter winter than what the Chicago area experienced in the 2023-24 season.

The 2023-24 winter season was dominated by an El Niño weather pattern, and it was one for the record books. The winter months were marked by above-average temperatures and below-average snowfall. Last winter was Chicago’s 5th warmest on record.

Drone helps locate body of missing Country Club Hills woman with dementia: officials

The body of a missing Country Club Hills woman with dementia was found near a Cook County forest preserve Saturday morning.

A search party gathered at Wolf Park forest preserve at 8 a.m. to help local police look for 78-year-old Yolanda Howell.

2nd Ward Alderwoman Colby Chapman | HARVEY WEBSITE

Harvey alderwoman streams apparent arrest while surrendering to police

A Harvey alderwoman took to Facebook Live on Wednesday morning, allegedly recording herself from the backseat of a police vehicle after turning herself in to authorities.

Alderwoman Colby Chapman said she surrendered at the Harvey Police Department around 7 a.m. following allegations that she had filed a false police report on Oct. 14.

