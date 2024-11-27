Chicago business owners warned after 18 smash-and-grab burglaries

Chicago police warned local business owners after a lengthy series of smash-and-grab burglaries across several neighborhoods.

In each incident, the suspects broke the front glass door or side window to gain access to the business, according to a CPD business alert.

The suspects were described as four to five males wearing dark clothing, face masks and gloves. They used four cars in the burglaries: A black Nissan Altima, a gray Infiniti G37, a dark Nissan SUV and a white Infiniti sedan.

The burglaries happened at the following times and places:

Oct. 26-27

At 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the 1500 block of North Ashland Avenue in Wicker Park

Between 11 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 27 in the 5300 block of West Belmont Avenue in Cragin

Between 11 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 27 in the 5300 block of West Belmont Avenue in Cragin

At 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 27 in the 3100 block of West Montrose Avenue in Albany Park

Between 11 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 3 a.m. on Oct. 27 in the 3700 block of North Harlem Avenue in Belmont Heights

At 5:51 a.m. on Oct. 27 in the 5100 block of West Diversey Avenue in Cragin

Nov. 17

At 4:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Lawrence Avenue in Albany Park

At 5:20 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue in Hermosa

At 5:32 a.m. in the 800 block of North Western Avenue in West Town

At 5:58 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Division Street in Wicker Park

Nov. 26

At 3:10 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Kilbourn Park

At 4 a.m. in the 5800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Norwood Park East

At 4 a.m. in the 5800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Norwood Park East

At 4:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop

At 4:18 a.m. in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the South Loop

At 4:37 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop

At 5:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Noble Avenue in Noble Square

At 5:36 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Chicago Avenue in Ukrainian Village

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.