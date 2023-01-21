Chicago crime: 6 shot, 2 fatally, across Chicago overnight

At least six people were wounded, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to police.

A 35-year-old man was shot to death following an argument at a gathering on the West Side around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was in a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when the fight started and a known offender pulled a gun and shot him.

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot on a sidewalk in Cragin just after 3 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street.

Police say a 77-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery just after 3 a.m. in the 6100 block of West North Avenue in Galewood.

Just an hour before on the South Side, a 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley in Fernwood in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue.

At least two other people were wounded in shootings overnight Friday, according to Chicago police.