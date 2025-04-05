Feds ask for ex-Chicago alderman’s criminal case to be dismissed

The Brief Federal prosecutors asked a court to dismiss a criminal case against former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis. It was part of an agreement to drop the case in exchange for Solis' cooperation with other corruption cases against powerful politicians. Solis' cooperation was key in the successful prosecutions of ex-Ald. Ed Burke and ex-Speaker Michael Madigan.



Federal prosecutors asked for a criminal case against former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis to be dismissed after his cooperation with investigations into two powerful political figures.

What we know:

The Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois filed a motion to dismiss the information against Solis, accusing him of accepting campaign contributions in exchange for his actions as a member of the City Council representing the 25th Ward, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to defer prosecution of Solis in exchange for his help with investigations into former Ald. Ed Burke and former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The backstory:

Burke was found guilty in December 2023 in his corruption trial of using his power on the City Council to solicit business for his private law firm.

Madigan was found guilty of multiple crimes in his own corruption case earlier this year in which he was accused of using his powerful roles leading the state House of Representatives and Democratic Party to garner benefits for himself and allies.

Solis was the government’s star witness in Madigan’s trial and revealed he wore a wire to secretly record conversations with the then-speaker as part of the investigation.

Madigan is facing his sentencing in June.

Burke is already in prison.

What's next:

Prosecutors asked for a court hearing on the matter later this month.