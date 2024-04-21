Week in Review: Illinois Lottery winner • Deadly DUI crash on I-57 • Chicago mass shooting

A $1 million winning scratch-off ticket was sold in the suburbs; a Chicago man is facing DUI charges after two people were killed in a crash on I-57; and a community on Chicago's South Side is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old girl after a mass shooting at a family gathering.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Winning $1M Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Chicago suburb

An Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after buying a scratch-off in suburban Chicago.

The $1 million winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at Thorntons at 2800 Ogden Ave. in Aurora.

Chicago man charged with DUI in I-57 crash that killed 2 passengers

A Chicago man was charged with driving under the influence and reckless homicide in a crash on Interstate 57 that left two people dead Tuesday morning near Dixmoor.

Issac Espejel, 23, was speeding in a Ford Ecosport with two passengers before 2 a.m. when they crashed into a concrete median barrier near 146th Street in Cook County, according to Illinois State Police.

Chicago mass shooting: New details released after child killed, 10 wounded on South Side

Chicago police released new details after a child was killed and 10 other people were wounded at a family gathering on the South Side Saturday night.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood at 9:18 p.m. and found several victims with gunshot wounds.

40 protesters arrested outside O'Hare Airport for blocking traffic; forcing people to walk to terminals

Chicago police arrested 40 pro-Palestine protesters who blocked traffic on westbound Interstate 190, cutting off traffic to O'Hare Airport on Monday morning.

Around 7:50 a.m., police were called to the 10,000 block of West O'Hare Avenue for a gathering of people obstructing motorists, causing a heavy traffic jam, according to Chicago police and a post from the airport on the social media platform X.

Owner of Chicago area boat rental business faces fresh charges

Kristen Wooden

The owner of a Lake County boat rental business is facing a fresh set of charges after she was accused of throwing a customer's phone into a suburban lake in front of deputies last year.

Kristen Wooden, 36, has been charged with committing forgery and stealing money from customers of The Boatyard, located at 42125 North 4th Avenue in unincorporated Antioch, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Missing Joliet father found dead in Des Plaines River after extensive search

Following an extensive search, a suburban father of seven is dead after his body was recovered in the Des Plaines River in Joliet.

A search party was conducted Friday morning that began at 316 N. Bluff Street for 37-year-old Robert Long, led by his mother, Jewell Robinson.

Chicago woman sentenced in death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from her womb in 2019

A Chicago woman accused of luring a pregnant teenager to her home and cutting her baby from her womb with a butcher knife nearly five years ago pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Clarisa Figueroa, 51, seated in a wheelchair and wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit, did not provide a statement but answered "Yes" when Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas asked her if she understood she would need to serve the entire sentence and would not receive early release on parole, news outlets reported.

Joliet mother arrested after 12-year-old daughter ingested suspected heroin, fentanyl and died 3 days later

A Joliet woman was arrested Sunday after her 12-year-old daughter ingested suspected heroin and fentanyl and later died of an overdose.

Colette Bancroft, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Naperville shooting: 1 suspect in custody, another at large after man shot at home

Residents in suburban Naperville found themselves temporarily under shelter-in-place orders, and several schools were placed on lockdown following a shooting incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Naperville police responded to a call at approximately 1:30 p.m. reporting a gunshot victim at a residence in the 2500 block of Leach Drive.

FBI serves subpoenas at Dolton Village Hall amid corruption allegations against Mayor Tiffany Henyard

The FBI served subpoenas at the Dolton Village Hall on Friday amid allegations of corruption leveled against Mayor Tiffany Henyard and other city officials, sources told FOX 32.

"Months and months and months, we have been begging for someone to come out here and actually investigate as to what's actually going on out here," said Dolton trustee Tammie Brown, who added she was ecstatic to hear the feds are looking around.