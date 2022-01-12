Expand / Collapse search

Chicago teachers accept COVID-19 safety deal, keeping kids in school after week of no classes

By AP NEWS
Chicago Public Schools
Associated Press

In-person learning resumes for CPS students Wednesday after standoff between the city and CTU

Students missed five days of instruction while the two sides battled over COVID-19 safety protocols as the city sees a surge in cases.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Teachers Union has backed an agreement dictating COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation's third-largest school district.

Wednesday's vote will keep kids in classrooms after five days of canceled classes due to a standoff with the city over remote learning and virus testing.

The union's full membership vote followed tentative approval late Monday by union leadership.

Union officials urged teachers to back it despite frustration that the district wouldn't grant demands for widespread coronavirus testing or commit to districtwide remote learning during surges.

The agreement will expand COVID-19 testing and create standards to switch schools to remote learning.

