Chicago weather: Snow dies down as bitter cold, blustery winds move in

Chicago's winter storm dies down just as bitter cold and gusty winds set in this weekend.

Friday's storm knocked out power for more than 100,000 people and canceled over 1,000 flights.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for McHenry, Lake (IL), DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, northern and central Cook, and LaPorte Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Southern Cook, Will, Kendall, Grundy, Lasalle, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, Newton, and Jasper Counties. These Warnings and Advisories remain in effect until noon Saturday.

Snow continued to fall overnight, but began to die down this morning. Chicago braces for temperatures to nosedive with wind chills reaching 21 degrees below zero by early Sunday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory was issued in Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County.

The Advisory begins on Sunday at midnight and is scheduled to expire at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

ComEd's outage map showed over 1,300 customers still affected Saturday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., O'Hare Airport had 177 flights canceled and Midway Airport reported 18 cancelations. Both airports are experiencing delays of around 15 minutes or less.

Chicago Winter Storm Coverage