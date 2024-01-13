Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
5
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Chicago weather: Snow dies down as bitter cold, blustery winds move in

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Temperatures to plummet into bitter cold

FOX 32's Mark Strehl has your Saturday morning weather update.

CHICAGO - Chicago's winter storm dies down just as bitter cold and gusty winds set in this weekend. 

Friday's storm knocked out power for more than 100,000 people and canceled over 1,000 flights.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for McHenry, Lake (IL), DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, northern and central Cook, and LaPorte Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Southern Cook, Will, Kendall, Grundy, Lasalle, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, Newton, and Jasper Counties. These Warnings and Advisories remain in effect until noon Saturday.

Snow continued to fall overnight, but began to die down this morning. Chicago braces for temperatures to nosedive with wind chills reaching 21 degrees below zero by early Sunday morning. 

A Wind Chill Advisory was issued in Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County.

The Advisory begins on Sunday at midnight and is scheduled to expire at 9 a.m. Wednesday. 

ComEd's outage map showed over 1,300 customers still affected Saturday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., O'Hare Airport had 177 flights canceled and Midway Airport reported 18 cancelations. Both airports are experiencing delays of around 15 minutes or less. 

Chicago Winter Storm Coverage

Illinois Tollway plow trucks fight winter storm

The Illinois Tollway maintenance crew has been clearing the roads nonstop since Friday. Over 196 trucks have been out combating the blustery conditions.