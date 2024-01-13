Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County

Snowfall totals: Chicago winter storm Jan. 12-13

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Winter Weather
These are some of the areas that saw the most snow during Chicago's winter storm. The most snow fell in McHenry County with over 13 inches reported.

CHICAGO - Northeast Illinois has been hammered by snow and rain over the past day, canceling schools, flights and causing power outages for thousands. 

But how much snow did the Chicago area really get? 

The National Weather Service (NWS) has been collecting snowfall data from the Jan. 12-13 winter storm. Several areas where snow totals were gathered were updated this morning.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in the Chicago area.

Chicago snow plows prepare roads for chilling temperatures

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has about 240 trucks out on the road scraping residual slush and salting the streets in preparation of temperatures well below freezing.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

Cook County

Burbank, 4.2 in

O'Hare Airport, 6.7 in

Arlington Heights, 6 in

Midway Airport, 5.8 in

Mount Prospect, 6.5 in  

Evanston, 3.5 in

Forest Park, 3 in

Elk Grove Village, 6.9 in

Palatine, 9.7 in

West Ridge – Chicago, 3 in

DuPage County

Roselle, 7 in

Naperville, 6.5 in

Villa Park, 6.1 in

Elmhurst, 7 in

Glen Ellyn, 7 in

Kane County

Montgomery, 7.8 in

South Elgin, 7.2 in

North Aurora, 7 in

Hampshire, 11.6 in

Elgin, 10.5 in

Geneva, 8.3 in

Lake County

Lake Villa, 10 in

Mundelein, 6.3 in

Riverwoods, 5 in

Buffalo Grove, 7.7 in

McHenry County

Bull Valley, 13.6 in

Union, 9.3 in

McCullom Lake, 8 in

Woodstock, 9.5 in

Will County

Romeoville, 5.7 in

Manhattan, 6.2 in

Plainfield, 7.5 in

Illinois 

Rockford Airport, 8.5 in

Henry, 4 in

Loves Park, 6 in

La Salle, 13.3 in

Timberlane, 13.1 in