Snowfall totals: Chicago winter storm Jan. 12-13

Northeast Illinois has been hammered by snow and rain over the past day, canceling schools, flights and causing power outages for thousands.

But how much snow did the Chicago area really get?

The National Weather Service (NWS) has been collecting snowfall data from the Jan. 12-13 winter storm. Several areas where snow totals were gathered were updated this morning.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in the Chicago area.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

Burbank, 4.2 in

O'Hare Airport, 6.7 in

Arlington Heights, 6 in

Midway Airport, 5.8 in

Mount Prospect, 6.5 in

Evanston, 3.5 in

Forest Park, 3 in

Elk Grove Village, 6.9 in

Palatine, 9.7 in

West Ridge – Chicago, 3 in

Roselle, 7 in

Naperville, 6.5 in

Villa Park, 6.1 in

Elmhurst, 7 in

Glen Ellyn, 7 in

Montgomery, 7.8 in

South Elgin, 7.2 in

North Aurora, 7 in

Hampshire, 11.6 in

Elgin, 10.5 in

Geneva, 8.3 in

Lake Villa, 10 in

Mundelein, 6.3 in

Riverwoods, 5 in

Buffalo Grove, 7.7 in

Bull Valley, 13.6 in

Union, 9.3 in

McCullom Lake, 8 in

Woodstock, 9.5 in

Romeoville, 5.7 in

Manhattan, 6.2 in

Plainfield, 7.5 in

Illinois

Rockford Airport, 8.5 in

Henry, 4 in

Loves Park, 6 in

La Salle, 13.3 in

Timberlane, 13.1 in