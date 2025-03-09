Chicago's sanctuary city status • Gene Hackman's death • Bald eagle dies

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson traveled to Washington, D.C., to take questions from members of Congress about the city's sanctuary city policies; officials in New Mexico revealed the cause of death for actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa; and a bald eagle found in a field in northwest Indiana died from an illness.

From Trump's electoral win to now: Chicago's sanctuary city status tested amid ICE arrests

Despite its sanctuary city status, Chicago finds itself in the crosshairs of the Trump administration’s immigration raids, as mass deportations—a cornerstone of the president’s campaign—take shape across the city.

Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa cause of death revealed

Authorities in New Mexico revealed the causes of death for actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa. Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe estate on Feb. 26, along with one of their three dogs.

Bald eagle found in NW Indiana dies, cause of death revealed

A bald eagle found in a field this week in northwest Indiana has died from an illness, according to the rehabilitation center that had been caring for the bird.

Chicago suburb cancels 2025 ‘biggest and best’ Fourth of July fireworks show

Itasca has canceled its highly anticipated Fourth of July fireworks celebration, dubbed the "biggest and best fireworks show in Northern Illinois," due to construction planned at the Hamilton Lakes Business Park.

The village has hosted the event for nearly three decades.

Chicago high schooler's free hairstyles go viral

A high school student on Chicago’s West Side is using her talent to give classmates a confidence boost—one hairstyle at a time.

Jessica Thurmond, a junior at North Lawndale College Prep, spends her school breaks braiding, styling, and transforming hair at no charge for students who can’t afford a professional look.

Missing Chicago area man with dementia found dead in Indiana

An elderly man with dementia from Chicago’s south suburbs who went missing last month was found dead in northwest Indiana this week.

Grading the 2 Chicago Bears trades that reshaped their offensive line

In 24 hours, the Chicago Bears agreed to acquire veteran interior offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney in two separate trades that have reshaped the offensive line.

The price was far from steep. It only set the Bears' front office back two Day 3 NFL Draft picks. After all that, the Bears still have around $51.5M in cap space to use in free agency next week, too.

Suspect in deadly River North shooting turns himself in, Chicago police say

A suspect accused in a deadly shooting at a hotel-apartment building in River North last month has turned himself in to Chicago police.

Demetris Shorter, 35, of Davenport, Iowa, turned himself in to Chicago police at 5:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

Body found in ditch off I-65 in NW Indiana identified as 23-year-old Venezuelan national

A body found in a ditch off I-65 in northwest Indiana last week has been identified as a 23-year-old Venezuelan national, according to the Lake County coroner.

8 Chicago area hospitals acquired by California-based healthcare system

A California-based healthcare company officially acquired eight hospitals and multiple senior living and care facilities in the Chicago area.

Prime Healthcare, which already operates hospitals and other facilities in 14 states, announced the acquisition on Saturday.

