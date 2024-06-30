Cook County property taxes to increase • Barraco's Pizza employees attacked • Apple iPhone settlement deadline

Suburban homeowners will see a significant increase in property taxes; four men are facing charges after attacking several Barraco's Pizza employees on Chicago's Southwest Side; and the deadline is approaching to file a claim for an Apple iPhone settlement.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Cook County homeowners in these 15 suburbs will pay more in property taxes: treasurer

A recent analysis from the Cook County Treasurer's Office revealed that property taxes for some homeowners in the south and southwest suburbs will significantly increase.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said the median tax bill jumped a record 19.9 percent in the region after analyzing the second and final round of tax bills for the 2023 tax year.

The steepest increases in homeowners' tax bills were seen in 15 southern suburbs, where taxes surged by 30 percent or more. Of the 15 suburbs, 13 have mostly Black populations. In two of the suburbs, Dixmoor and Phoenix, the treasurer's office said the median tax bill more than doubled.

4 suburban men charged with attacking multiple employees at SW Side Barraco's Pizza

Chicago police arrested four suburban men after they allegedly attacked multiple employees at a restaurant on the Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

The offenders allegedly beat four victims — a 20-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, a 45-year-old man and a 61-year-old man — at the Mount Greenwood Barraco's Pizza located in the 3000 block of W. 111th Street.

The incident happened at approximately 1:37 a.m. Chicago police arrived at the scene and were waved down by an off-duty police officer who said four men were battering and fighting Barraco's staff. The offenders allegedly battered the off-duty officer as well.

FILE - Apple iPhone screen. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Apple iPhone settlement: Deadline extended to claim payment, could be eligible for $349

The deadline to claim a portion of the $35 million settlement fund established following a class action lawsuit involving audio issues on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices has been extended.

The initial deadline to claim a payment was June 3, 2024. Now, some iPhone users have until July 3, 2024.

The lawsuit, filed against Apple Inc. ("Apple") in 2019, addressed alleged audio issues linked to the "audio IC" chip in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices used between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2023. Apple denies any wrongdoing and disputes the claims.

If you have received an email or postcard notification from the Settlement Administrator, it means you might be a member of the Settlement Class eligible for compensation.

Flossmoor man charged after assaulting Kim Foxx near her home: court records

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx was allegedly assaulted last weekend.

William Swetz, 34, of Flossmoor, is charged with two felonies: aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and aggravated battery in a public place, according to court records obtained Sunday.

Sources said Foxx was walking near her home in Flossmoor when Swetz hurled an expletive at her and nearly ran her over with his truck.

Former NFL player named person of interest in 14-year-old son's disappearance: Indiana State Police

The Indiana State Police (ISP) is looking for a missing 14-year-old Logansport boy who is considered endangered.

Bryson Muir is the son of former NFL player Daniel Muir, according to police. Daniel has been named as a person of interest in his son's disappearance.

The teen was last seen on June 16 leaving a family member’s home in Ohio with his mother, Kristen Muir, in a white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban.

"We definitely want to get our eyes on him for ourselves, to ensure his safety and well-being," said Captain Ron Galaviz of the Indiana State Police.

Massive sinkhole opens at soccer field in downstate Illinois

A park in Alton, Illinois, closed on Wednesday after a giant sinkhole opened up in the middle of a soccer field.

Footage captured by 618 Drone Service shows the large hole, estimated to be around 100 feet wide in the turf at Gordon Moore Park.

The sinkhole, which formed at around 10 am on Wednesday, was the result of a mine collapsing, local media reported.

Image provided by Brick Convention

LEGO convention coming to Chicago suburb this fall

All the bricks have aligned for a LEGO convention to come to the Chicago area this September.

The Chicagoland Brick Convention will take place on Sept. 28-29 at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

Professional LEGO artists will display their creations and meet with fans and LEGO celebrities will be on-hand for meet-and-greets.

Cook County woman finds Apple AirTag on car after iPhone notification: 'My movements were being tracked'

A woman made a disturbing discovery in north suburban Glencoe after receiving an unusual warning on her iPhone.

The notification was from Apple, and it said her phone was being tracked by an AirTag.

"My movements were being tracked for five days. My routines were being established and followed, and I couldn't do anything about it, I didn't even know," said Marissa Girard.

Along with the notification were instructions on how to disable it.

16-year-old boy charged with murder after allegedly gunning down retired Chicago police officer

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 73-year-old retired Chicago police officer.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling along with Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Monday night that the teen faces first-degree murder charges. He will be charged as an adult.

Police have since arrested a second suspect.

Taylor Casey Bahamas search: Missing Chicago woman’s phone found in ocean, police say

A phone belonging to the Chicago woman who vanished in the Bahamas while attending a yoga retreat has been found in the ocean, according to a local media report.

Taylor Casey, 41, remains missing Thursday after last being seen at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island in Nassau on June 19.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said Wednesday that Casey’s cellphone has been found in the ocean, but her other belongings are still at the retreat, The Nassau Guardian reports.