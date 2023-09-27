DePaul announces new security measures after rash of campus robberies

New safety measures are set to go into effect next week following a rash of robberies involving student's on both DePaul University campuses this month.

In a statement released Monday, University President Rob Manuel said the changes are in direct response to the "alarming increase" in crimes on the Lincoln Park and Loop campuses. The new rules are set to go into effect on Monday, Oct. 2, the statement said.

Last weekend, several students were attacked and robbed of their personal belongings on campus during the overnight hours. In one of the incidents, a student was struck with a weapon. On Sept. 9, three students were robbed on the school's Lincoln Park campus within a 30-minute window, and officials believed the same suspects were involved in each incident.

Beginning next week, all faculty, staff, and students will be required to carry their university identification on them at all times on both campuses, according to the new safety plan, and a public safety officer can request to see the ID at any time.

Anyone who is unable to demonstrate they are affiliated with the school or who are invited guests or visitors can be removed from DePaul facilities by a public safety officer, the plan said.

In order to access any floors above the lobby level in the DePaul Center on the Loop campus will be asked to present their university ID or register as an authorized visitor. Access to the Richardson Libary on the Lincoln Park campus will be granted to anyone able to show a DePaul ID or government-issued identification, according to the plan.

Manuel said faculty, staff, and students should begin carrying their university ID on them immediately, in order to be prepared for the plan's implementation on Monday.

In addition, Manuel said the university would have more security officers visible on campus, especially in the evening hours and over the weekends. The statement said Chicago police would also be increasing their patrols around the Lincoln Park campus.

The school said it's also working on developing a subsidized rideshare program for students with both Lyft and Uber, and is working on adding another van and driver as part of its Public Safety escort service to assist with late-evening transportation around campus.

Manuel said the new action plan was developed using feedback provided by members of the DePaul community at its Campus Safety Summit on Sept. 14.

He said the school continues to press Mayor Brandon Johnson and other city officials to assist with support in order to keep both of its campuses safe.