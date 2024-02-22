Dolton trustees to call for investigation into Mayor Tiffany Henyard's conduct

A special board of trustees meeting in Dolton aims to address pressing matters as federal agents investigate allegations of misconduct by Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

The meeting, which will convene on Thursday night, is being held at the Dolton Park District offices due to the trustees' lack of access to the village hall. Legislative counsel for the board highlighted the importance of the gathering, citing the need to address various issues, including conflicts of interest with the village prosecutor and concerns regarding Mayor Henyard's expenses during trips to Las Vegas.

Among the agenda items were the approval of invoices, requests for receipts related to the mayor's trips, demands for access to the village hall, and a call for an investigation into Mayor Henyard's conduct.

RELATED NEWS STORIES

According to Burt Odelson, the legislative counsel, such special meetings are necessary because Mayor Henyard often omits items from the regular meeting agenda that trustees wish to discuss. The inability to access the village hall further complicates matters.

"They do this quite frequently because she won't put anything on the regular meeting agenda that the trustees want, so they have to call a special meeting to keep the village going with regular business, instead of the monkey business that's going on," said Odelson.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Dolton Park District’s Amber Room on South Evers. It is unclear whether Mayor Henyard will be in attendance.