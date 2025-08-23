Elderly residents targeted in string of Chicago home burglaries, police say

The Brief Chicago police are warning of a series of burglaries targeting elderly residents in neighborhoods including Garfield Ridge, Brighton Park, Bridgeport, McKinley Park, Scottsdale, and Armour Square. Offenders trick victims into leaving their homes or wait until they step outside, then enter to steal items. Suspects include multiple men and women posing as city workers, construction crews, or using excuses like hitting a garage door; they have been seen using handheld radios to communicate. Vehicles involved include a white van, a 2023 gray Chevrolet Colorado, a black Chevrolet Traverse with white rims, and a white pickup truck. At least 14 incidents between August 5–21, 2025, have been reported across the city. Police are urging anyone with information to call Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit tips at CPDTIP.com (reference #P25-1-092A).



Multiple offenders are targeting the elderly in a series of home burglaries throughout the Chicago area, according to police.

What we know:

Chicago Police are warning the public of a string of home burglaries in Garfield Ridge, Brighton Park, Bridgeprt, McKinley Park, Scottsdale, and Armour Square. In the incidents, the offenders would either create a situation to get the victim to leave their home or wait until they exit. For example, the offender would say they hit the victim's garbage door with their car or they would claim to be City of Chicago Water Department employees or construction workers doing work nearby. They could also just wait for the victim to take out their trash. Once the victim had left the residence, the offenders would go inside and steal items from the home. The offenders have been using handheld radios to communicate.

The offenders are described as: a hispanic woman (5'00, 120lbs, brown eyes, short black hair), a white woman (5'03, hazel eyes, light complexion), a hispanic man (wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans), a hispanic man (5'04"- 5'07", 140lbs, 20–25 years old wearing a beige baseball cap, white face mask, orange and yellow vest, light green shirt and blue pants), and an unknown man (wearing an American flag ski mask, white t-shirt, black pants, and black boots).

The offenders have used a white van without license plates, a 2023 gray Chevrolet Colorado without license plates, a black Chevrolet Traverse with custom white rims, and a white pickup truck.

Incident dates and locations:

4700 Block of South Lawler Ave on August 5, 2025 at 1:22PM. (Garfield Ridge)

3600 block of South Maplewood Ave on August 5, 2025 at 4:38PM (Brighton Park)

4200 block of South California Ave on August 8, 2025 at 3:10PM (Brighton Park)

2800 block of South Pitney Ct on August 9, 2025 at 5:00PM (Bridgeport)

5800 Block of South Nottingham Ave on August 10, 2025 between 12:30PM and 5:15PM (Garfield Ridge)

3300 block of South Seeley Ave on August 10, 2025 at 1:43PM (McKinley Park)

8500 Block of South Kolin Ave on August 11, 2025 at 12:40PM. (Scottsdale)

2600 block of South Shields Ave on August 14, 2025 at 10:00PM (Armour Square)

2800 block of South Wallace St on August 18, 2025 at 2:05 PM (Bridgeport)

3400 block of South Wallace St on August 18, 2025 at 6:05 PM (Bridgeport)

5400 Block of South Natoma Ave on August 19, 2025 9:30 AM (Garfield Ridge)

1700 Block of West 34th St on August 19, 2025 between 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM (McKinley Park)

5100 Block of South Lockwood Ave on August 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM (Garfield Ridge)

3600 Block of South Emerald Ave on August 21, 2025 between 7:00 AM and 9:20 PM (Bridgeport)

What you can do:

If anyone has any information about the incidents, they should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-092A.