Five dead, 24 wounded in weekend gun violence in Chicago

At least five people are dead and 24 others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

By Sunday morning, the weekend was nearly as deadly as the entire previous weekend, when six died and 24 others were hurt.

Shooting rampage kills 3

At least three people were killed and four others hurt in a shooting rampage that stretched from the South Side of Chicago to Evanston. Police said Jason Nightengale was killed in a shootout with police Saturday evening after he took a hostage at an Evanston IHOP.

Police said he was responsible for these shootings:

Double homicide in East Garfield Park

Saturday night, a man and a woman were fatally shot in East Garfield Park, police said. They were traveling in a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. in in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a passing dark-blue BMW fired shots, police said. The man, 21, died pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. The woman was shot in the head and died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released their names.

Nonfatal shootings

In other weekend shootings, three people were wounded early Sunday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. A woman and two men were sitting in a parked car about 1:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue when a gunman fired shots from an alley, police said. The 32-year-old woman was shot in the head and back and taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. Two other men were shot, one of them critically.

Minutes earlier, two people were arrested after a man was shot while traveling inside a party bus about 1 a.m. Sunday in Near West Side. The 27-year-old was shot in the hip in the 2700 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. His condition stabilized.

Saturday shootings

About 10 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Park Manor on the South Side. He was walking in the 7000 block of South King Drive when a male shot him in the hand after trying to rob him, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

About 8:40 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood. He was standing in a gangway in 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue when someone fired shots from a black sedan, police said. The teen was struck in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

At least 15 other people have been shot in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.