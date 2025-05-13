These are Illinois' wealthiest counties, according to a new study
CHICAGO - Lake County leads Illinois in wealth, according to a new report from SmartAsset, which analyzed income, home values, and investment income across all U.S. counties.
What we know:
The annual study used a combination of three financial metrics—median income, investment income, and median home value—to produce a "Wealth Index" score for each county.
Lake County topped the list in Illinois with a median income of $108,917 and the highest investment income at $88,116. DuPage County and Kendall County followed close behind, both with median incomes just above $110,000.
Cook County, which includes Chicago and is Illinois' most populous county, ranked ninth. While its median income ($81,797) was about equal to the state average, it posted a strong investment income at $73,653.
By the numbers:
Here are the top 10 wealthiest counties in Illinois based on the SmartAsset Wealth Index:
- Lake County – Wealth Index: 31.23
- DuPage County – 30.56
- Kendall County – 28.10
- Will County – 27.76
- Kane County – 26.12
- McHenry County – 26.09
- Monroe County – 25.26
- Grundy County – 22.21
- Cook County – 22.14
- Calhoun County – 20.02
The Illinois average median income was $81,702, with average investment income at $23,821 and median home value at $139,536.
To see the study's interactive map and where the Illinois counties rank nationally, click HERE.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by SmartAsset.