These are Illinois' wealthiest counties, according to a new study

The Brief A new SmartAsset study ranked the 10 wealthiest counties in Illinois based on income, home values, and investment income. Lake, DuPage, and Kendall counties took the top three spots. Cook County, which includes Chicago, ranked ninth overall.



Lake County leads Illinois in wealth, according to a new report from SmartAsset, which analyzed income, home values, and investment income across all U.S. counties.

What we know:

The annual study used a combination of three financial metrics—median income, investment income, and median home value—to produce a "Wealth Index" score for each county.

Lake County topped the list in Illinois with a median income of $108,917 and the highest investment income at $88,116. DuPage County and Kendall County followed close behind, both with median incomes just above $110,000.

Cook County, which includes Chicago and is Illinois' most populous county, ranked ninth. While its median income ($81,797) was about equal to the state average, it posted a strong investment income at $73,653.

By the numbers:

Here are the top 10 wealthiest counties in Illinois based on the SmartAsset Wealth Index:

Lake County – Wealth Index: 31.23 DuPage County – 30.56 Kendall County – 28.10 Will County – 27.76 Kane County – 26.12 McHenry County – 26.09 Monroe County – 25.26 Grundy County – 22.21 Cook County – 22.14 Calhoun County – 20.02

The Illinois average median income was $81,702, with average investment income at $23,821 and median home value at $139,536.

To see the study's interactive map and where the Illinois counties rank nationally, click HERE.