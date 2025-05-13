Expand / Collapse search

These are Illinois' wealthiest counties, according to a new study

By Nic Flosi
Published  May 13, 2025 8:03pm CDT
    • A new SmartAsset study ranked the 10 wealthiest counties in Illinois based on income, home values, and investment income.
    • Lake, DuPage, and Kendall counties took the top three spots.
    • Cook County, which includes Chicago, ranked ninth overall.

CHICAGO - Lake County leads Illinois in wealth, according to a new report from SmartAsset, which analyzed income, home values, and investment income across all U.S. counties.

What we know:

The annual study used a combination of three financial metrics—median income, investment income, and median home value—to produce a "Wealth Index" score for each county.

Lake County topped the list in Illinois with a median income of $108,917 and the highest investment income at $88,116. DuPage County and Kendall County followed close behind, both with median incomes just above $110,000.

Cook County, which includes Chicago and is Illinois' most populous county, ranked ninth. While its median income ($81,797) was about equal to the state average, it posted a strong investment income at $73,653.

By the numbers:

Here are the top 10 wealthiest counties in Illinois based on the SmartAsset Wealth Index:

  1. Lake County – Wealth Index: 31.23
  2. DuPage County – 30.56
  3. Kendall County – 28.10
  4. Will County – 27.76
  5. Kane County – 26.12
  6. McHenry County – 26.09
  7. Monroe County – 25.26
  8. Grundy County – 22.21
  9. Cook County – 22.14
  10. Calhoun County – 20.02

The Illinois average median income was $81,702, with average investment income at $23,821 and median home value at $139,536.

To see the study's interactive map and where the Illinois counties rank nationally, click HERE.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by SmartAsset.

