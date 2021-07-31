It will be too dangerous to swim in or boat on Lake Michigan on Sunday, says National Weather Service

If you're planning to go to the beach and swim in Lake Michigan on Sunday, you better think again.

The National Weather Service says that Lake Michigan will be too dangerous to swim in, or boat on all day Sunday.

High waves and dangerous currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches in Cook County and Lake County in Illinois, Kenosha County in Wisconsin, and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

The waves could top 7 feet on Sunday afternoon, with the highest waves along beaches in northwestern Indiana.

The National Weather Service says that swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

The Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect until Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service also issued a Small Craft Advisory, warning that winds will be out of the north to 25 kt, significant waves up to 6 to 7 feet and occasional waves up to 8 to 9 feet expected.