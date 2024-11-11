Jury reaches verdict in Delphi double-murder trial

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana in 2017.

On Monday, jurors reconvened at the Carroll County Courthouse to decide the fate of Richard Allen.

Prosecutors rested their case Thursday against Allen after jurors heard recorded phone calls in which he told his wife that he killed Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14.

Allen, 52, faces two counts of murder and two additional counts of murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping.

What happened to Abigail Williams and Liberty German?

On Feb. 13, 2017, a relative of one of the teenagers dropped them off at a hiking trail near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The girls never showed up at the location where they were supposed to be picked up. They were found dead a day later near a bridge. An autopsy showed they had been stabbed.

In a search warrant request in March 2017, an FBI agent claimed the girls’ bodies appeared to have been "moved and staged" at the crime scene.

Delphi murders arrest timeline

It took more than five years for an arrest to be made in the murders of Libby and Abigail, and authorities released limited information throughout the investigation. Here’s a timeline of the investigation that led to Allen’s arrest.

February 2017: Shortly after the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying "down the hill."

July 2017: Authorities released a sketch of the suspected killer.

April 2019: Police release another sketch based on video released that month showing a suspect walking on the Monon High Bridge. The images and audio came from Libby’s cellphone. Authorities hailed her as a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence.

December 2021: State police announced they were seeking information from people who had contact with someone who used a fictitious online profile to communicate with young girls. State Police said investigators determined the profile "anthony_shots" was used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms.

October 2022: Allen is arrested and charged with the murders of Abigail and Libby.

Key moments in the Delphi murders trial

Oct. 18: Prosecution links Richard Allen to crime scene, defense highlights doubt

Opening statements began on Oct. 18, with prosecutors laying out their case against Allen.

Prosecutors told the jury that this trial centers around three key pieces of evidence: the brutal killing of two young girls, a video taken by Abby Williams before her disappearance showing a man known as "the bridge guy," and an unspent bullet casing found at the scene. Investigators claim the casing matches a gun owned by Allen.

In response, Allen’s defense argued that he is innocent, pointing out what they believe to be numerous reasons for doubt. Notably, the defense team highlighted that a hair found around Abby’s finger didn’t belong to either of the girls—and did not match Allen’s DNA. They also suggested that while Allen may have been on the Monon High Bridge trail the day the girls went missing, evidence shows he had already left by the time Abby and Libby arrived.

One early twist in the trial came when Judge Frances Gull ruled that the defense could not present the two very different police sketches of the suspect that were released in 2017 and 2019. The defense had planned to argue that neither sketch resembled Allen and that the inconsistencies should be considered in his favor.

Oct. 21: Gruesome new details revealed in court

Prosecutors showed crime scene photos, revealing the horror of what happened to the two teenage girls. Both were found on a hiking trail with their throats slashed.

"The last thing the girls saw was Richard Allen’s face," Carroll County prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said.

And they heard his "chilling words: ‘Girls, down the hill,’" while Allen was wielding a gun, McLeland said. "Out of fear the girls complied."

He said an unused bullet discovered at the "gruesome" scene between the girls’ bodies came from a gun that belonged to Allen, and that his grainy image and voice were captured by German on her phone.

A short video released in 2019 that also came from German’s phone showed a suspect walking on Monon High Bridge. McLeland said that man was Allen.

Investigators searched Allen’s home in 2022 and seized a .40-caliber pistol. Prosecutors disclosed in court documents released several weeks after his arrest that testing determined that an unspent bullet found between Williams and German "had been cycled through" Allen’s pistol.

McLeland told jurors that in addition to the bullet evidence, they would also hear incriminating statements Allen made to correctional officers, inmates, law enforcement, and even his wife.

"They had details that only the killer would know," the prosecutor said. "Richard Allen is the man on the bridge."

Allen shook his head at times while McLeland spoke, and his wife, seated in the gallery, did the same when the prosecutor said her husband had confessed to her.

Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin told the jury there’s plenty of reasonable doubt.

He said Allen’s statements were made under the stress of being in a tiny cell while under constant watch following his arrest. Baldwin noted that Allen mentioned shooting the girls in the back, though that wasn’t how they died.

He said some police officers had believed that one person could not have committed the homicides alone.

"Richard Allen is innocent," Baldwin told the jury. "He is truly innocent."

Several relatives of the girls testified on Oct. 21, including German’s grandmother, Becky Patty, who told jurors the two friends were so close that Williams once joined their family on a trip to Florida. She choked up as she recalled her last conversation with her granddaughter on the morning the girls left for their hiking trip to the Monon High Bridge, dropped off there by German’s older sister, Kelsi.

Patty said she told her granddaughter to dress warmly for their excursion despite the mild weather.

"The last thing she said to me was, ‘Grandma, we’ll be OK,’" Patty said.

Oct. 22: Jury sees video evidence from Libby German's phone

The jury watched a longer version of the grainy video recorded by German, which prosecutors say captures the "Bridge Guy" – the man responsible for the murders.

A digital forensic expert explained how he retrieved the video from German’s phone. The clip, shown in court, is a key piece of evidence that prosecutors say links Allen.

Allen’s defense team immediately objected, arguing that the poor quality of the video makes it impossible to definitively identify the man. They expressed concerns that the grainy footage could mislead jurors. Despite their objections, the judge allowed the video to be shown.

Jurors not only watched the video but also listened to enhanced audio, which experts say was improved to eliminate background noise. The forensic expert testified that in his opinion, the video contains the voice of a man saying "down the hill," a phrase prosecutors argue was spoken by Allen as he led the girls to their deaths.

Oct. 29: Jurors hear accused killer’s voice in court

For the first time, jurors heard the voice of the man accused of killing Williams and German.

The recordings played in the courtroom were video evidence of Richard Allen's interview with police.

On Oct. 13, 2022, Allen met with the Indiana State Police in Lafayette and was interviewed by the Delphi police chief and the Carroll County sheriff.

He was asked to recant the story that he told authorities in 2017 when he was questioned about being spotted on the trail on the same day the girls were found murdered.

Portions of the interview showed him laughing and joking with investigators talking about his age and his places of employment.

He also told them he had suffered a heart attack in the past and suffered from depression and high anxiety.

In the interview, he told authorities he had been visiting his mother in Peru, Indiana that morning and the weather was nice, so he decided to go for a walk. That’s when he said he saw three girls at the trailhead.

Oct. 30: Psychologist recounts alleged jail confessions as defense argues for ritualistic motive

A psychologist testified about Allen’s time in jail, sharing disturbing details, including alleged confessions.

The psychologist said Allen appeared remorseful but exhibited erratic behavior, which she suggested could be due to guilt.

Defense attorneys argued the psychologist’s interest in the Delphi case may have influenced her conclusions.

They filed another motion to introduce evidence supporting their theory that the murders were linked to Odinism, suggesting that sticks placed on the bodies were ritualistic.

Testimony from the state's witnesses supports the possibility that several people could have been involved.

Oct. 31: Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen's prison calls reveal alleged confessions

Jurors heard prison phone calls in which Allen allegedly confessed to his wife, saying, "I did it."

In the recorded calls, Allen expressed guilt, even asking his wife if she would still love him if he were guilty, referencing the possibility of facing the electric chair. His wife, however, pushed back, suggesting that he was being manipulated.

Allen’s calls to his mother followed a similar pattern, with him admitting guilt as his family voiced concerns about his mental state.

The defense argues that Allen’s confessions were not freely given but were a reaction to the psychological toll of solitary confinement.

Allen faces four counts of murder for the deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams, whose bodies were found near a trail in Delphi, Indiana, in February 2017.

Prosecutors allege that Allen has confessed to the murders over 60 times since his arrest. However, his defense team continues to argue that these statements were not voluntary.

Nov. 4: Footage of Richard Allen in prison shown to jury as defense questions validity of confessions

Allen's family members took the stand, testifying as the defense argued that his mental health in custody led to questionable confessions.

Dr. Polly Westcott testified that Allen's mental health deteriorated in jail, leading to severe depression and psychosis—conditions his attorneys say could have affected his confessions.

Allen's daughter and half-sister denied that he ever abused them, challenging parts of his confessions.

The jury also viewed additional footage of Allen in prison, which was presented in a manner to protect his dignity, as it included disturbing images.

Nov. 7: Jurors deliberate for hours but don't reach a verdict

The jury deliberated for about two hours but did not reach a verdict on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Allen did not take the stand in his own defense, and has pleaded not guilty.

Legal analyst Karen Conti said with the nation watching the trial, the jurors want to be thorough.

Typically, one day of testimony will equal one hour of deliberation for the jury, according to Conti. However, in this case, there were 17 days of testimony.

Deliberations continued Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9, with still no verdict reached.

Allen faces murder charges, and, if convicted, could face up to 130 years in prison.

