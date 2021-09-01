At least 15 Chicago area hospitals over 90% capacity in August, federal data shows

If you need a hospital bed in suburban Chicago, you might have to travel before you find one.

Data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows that as of the week of August 20, many hospitals in the Chicago area were near capacity in part because of the COVID pandemic.

In Will County:

Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox , was at 100.3% capacity with 293 out of 292 beds in use. During the seven-day period, 46 patients with COVID-19 were admitted.

In Kane County:

Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora , was at 90.% capacity with 217.7 out of 233 beds in use. During the seven-day period, 34 patients with COVID-19 were admitted.

In Cook County:

MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn , was at 95.5% capacity with 118.3 out of 123.9 beds in use. During the seven-day period, 17 patients with COVID-19 were admitted.

University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago , was at 96.1% capacity with 732 out of 762 beds in use. During the seven-day period, 20 patients with COVID-19 were admitted.

Holy Cross Hospital, Chicago, was at 90% capacity with 74.1 out of 82.3 beds in use.

Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, Chicago, was at 94.3% capacity with 279 out of 296 beds in use.

Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Melrose Park , was at 95.% capacity with 91.6 out of 95.6 beds in use. During the seven-day period, 11 patients with COVID-19 were admitted.

Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Chicago, was at 93.7% capacity with 132.9 out of 141.9 beds in use.

Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood , was at 91.9% capacity with 386.7 out of 421 beds in use. During the seven-day period, 23 patients with COVID-19 were admitted.

Larabida Children's Hospital, Chicago, was at 97.7% capacity with 29.3 out of 30 beds in use.

In Lake County:

Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan , was at 94.4% capacity with 105.7 out of 112 beds in use. During the seven-day period, 11 patients with COVID-19 were admitted.

Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville , was at 92.6% capacity with 234.4 out of 253 beds in use. During the seven-day period, 31 patients with COVID-19 were admitted.

Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest , was at 91.5% capacity with 150 out of 165 beds in use. During the seven-day period, 24 patients with COVID-19 were admitted.

In DuPage County:

Edward Hospital, Naperville , was at 92.5% capacity with 317.4 out of 343 beds in use. During the seven-day period, 23 patients with COVID-19 were admitted.

Adventist GlenOaks, Glendale Heights, was at 93.4% capacity with 76.6 out of 82 beds in use. During the seven-day period, 7 patients with COVID-19 were admitted.

In Kankakee County, no hospitals were over 90% capacity.

