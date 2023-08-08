NASA to resume Chicago flyovers Tuesday as part of research project

Scientists with NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center will once again fly over the skies of Chicago Tuesday to conduct a research project on air quality.

The U.S. space organization announced Tuesday morning its DC-8 aircraft was scheduled to fly over Chicago airspace and the city's surrounding areas from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Tuesday's mission will be the third flight NASA has conducted over the Chicago area in the past week as part of an effort to collect data on air quality and sources of pollution.

(Kirsten Boogard/NASA)

NASA said in a statement the collaboration project with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and will measure "atmospheric emissions and reactions observed from megacities to marine areas."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

While all flyovers are conducted at a safe altitude, the space agency warned residents with sensitivity to loud noises to be mindful of the flight schedule.

Follow the DC-8 aircraft in real time by: