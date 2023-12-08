These new Illinois laws take effect January 2024

article

The new year is just weeks away, and for Illinois residents that means several laws will be taking effect.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed dozens of bills this year, some taking effect immediately and others beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.

Below is a list of a few that could impact you next month:

Minimum Wage Law

The minimum wage in Illinois will increase from $13 to $14 on Jan. 1, 2024. Tipped workers will see a jump from $7.80 to $8.40. Employers can pay tipped workers 60% of the minimum wage. Overtime must be paid to certain employees who work more than 40 hours a week.

Paid Leave for All Workers Act

Illinois will become one of three states to require employers to offer paid time off for any reason.

Illinois employers must offer workers paid time off based on hours worked, with no need to explain the reason for their absence as long as they provide notice in accordance with reasonable employer standards.

Grocery Initiative Act

The bill addresses food deserts across Illinois and aims to expand access to grocery stores through research in urban and rural areas.

The Whole Child Act

The legislation is aimed at making education more equitable and inclusive for students. It also implements recommendations for the Whole Child Task Force, creating a "trauma responsive learning environment."

Under the measure, trauma-related training will be part of licensure requirements for K-12 teachers.

Protect Illinois Communities Act

Gov. Pritzker signed Public Act 102-1116 into law on Jan. 10, 2023. The act went into effect immediately. However, Illinois residents who own assault weapons and high-capacity magazines have until the end of the year to register their firearms and attachments with the Illinois State Police.

SB67

Illinois has become the first state in the nation to screen newborns for a rare, genetic condition. Metachromatic Leukodystrophy will now accompany other conditions on the state's newborn test that are often misdiagnosed but treatable if caught early.

SB1817

The new legislation amends the Illinois Human Rights Act to ban landlords from discriminating against potential tenants based on their immigration status.

HB 3751

Police officers in Chicago and statewide had been required by federal law to be citizens of the United States.

Illinois will soon allow non-citizens who are eligible to become members of law enforcement upon completion of training.

HB 1540

The bill adds electronic smoking devices to the 2008 Smoke-Free Illinois Act, which banned smoking in most public spaces in the state.

The act was amended to ban electronic smoking devices in any place where smoking is already prohibited.

HB2068

Creates the Transportation Benefits Program Act. It requires eligible employers to allow eligible workers to exclude public transit costs from taxable wages.

HB2123

This legislation creates a cause of action for individuals who are the target of deep fakes and other digitally altered sexual images.

HB2245

The bill mandates automakers selling vehicles in the state to establish a 24/7 hotline for tracking carjacked cars or cases involving kidnappings. The hotline would relay location information to the police, and tracking is available on most cars from 2015 onwards.

HB3203

This new legislation allows pharmacists in Illinois to all fentanyl test strips over-the-counter and allows county health departments to distribute the tests for free.

HB2431

No more Zooming and driving. This new law makes it illegal to videoconference while driving.

HB 3882

The bill allows undocumented immigrants to obtain standard Illinois driver's licenses that can serve as a valid form of identification.

The new driver's licenses will replace the current Temporary Visitor Driver's License (TVDL) and will last for four years. Over 300,000 people in Illinois currently have a TVDL.

For a list of all the new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, click her. or visit Illinois.gov.