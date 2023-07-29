Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker asks for federal aid for victims of July 2 storms in Chicago, Cicero, Berwyn and Stickney

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:41PM
Berwyn
Severe weather in Chicago this week has left many residents with flooded homes.

CHICAGO - After looking at more than 2,800 homes in Chicago, Cicero, Berwyn and Stickney, storm damage assessment teams have determined that there is enough reason to ask for federal help for July 2 flooding victims.

Gov. JB Pritzker said in a press release that he hopes that the FEMA Federal Disaster Declaration request will be quickly approved.

Nearly 9 inches of rain fell in some places of the Chicago area Sunday, a record-setting storm.

Pritzker noted that many were left with severe home and property damage.

"When local resources have been exhausted, assistance from the federal government can unlock more tools to help those in need," Pritzker said in a press release.

Flooding struck several parts of Chicago Sunday after torrential downpours pelted the city.

If and when the declaration request is approved, people who live in Cook County who sustained probable damage related to the flooding would be eligible to apply for assistance. 