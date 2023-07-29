Pritzker asks for federal aid for victims of July 2 storms in Chicago, Cicero, Berwyn and Stickney

After looking at more than 2,800 homes in Chicago, Cicero, Berwyn and Stickney, storm damage assessment teams have determined that there is enough reason to ask for federal help for July 2 flooding victims.

Gov. JB Pritzker said in a press release that he hopes that the FEMA Federal Disaster Declaration request will be quickly approved.

Pritzker noted that many were left with severe home and property damage.

"When local resources have been exhausted, assistance from the federal government can unlock more tools to help those in need," Pritzker said in a press release.

If and when the declaration request is approved, people who live in Cook County who sustained probable damage related to the flooding would be eligible to apply for assistance.