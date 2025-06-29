Pritzker running again • Orland Park man missing • Bobby Sherman dies

Gov. JB Pritzker announced he will run for a third term in 2026 amid speculation he'll run for president in 2028; a missing Orland Park man was found dead this week; and Bobby Sherman, the 1960s teen icon, died at age 81.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Bobby Sherman, 1960s teen icon, dies at 81

Bobby Sherman, known for being a teen heartthrob in the 1960s, has died. He was 81 years old. He hit true teen idol status in 1968, when he appeared in "Here Come the Brides," a comedy-adventure set in boom town Seattle in the 1870s.

File: Singer Bobby Sherman seen in 1970. (Bettmann via Getty Images)

Nicholas Klepac: Missing Orland Park man found dead in wooded area, police say

A 26-year-old man who was reported missing from Orland Park was found dead Friday in a wooded area, police said. Detectives located the body of Nicholas Klepac near 143rd Street and Southwest Highway. No foul play is suspected, according to Orland Park police.

Pictured is Nicholas Klepac, 26. (Orland Park PD )

'Liver King' arrested in Austin after allegedly threatening Joe Rogan

Social media influencer Brian Johnson, who is better known as "Liver King" online, was arrested in Austin on Tuesday after posting threatening messages directed towards podcaster Joe Rogan.

Brian Johnson, left, and Joe Rogan, right, (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Hanover Park teenager charged after vehicle crash in November

A Hanover Park teen turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, months after allegedly crashing his vehicle and causing the death of another driver.

Blue Island woman charged in fiery I-57 crash that injured semi-truck driver

A Blue Island woman is in custody following a rollover crash that seriously injured a truck driver Thursday morning on Interstate 57, according to Illinois State Police.

Iran strikes US base in Qatar; Trump says Israel-Iran ceasefire coming

Iran attacked Al Udeid Air Base, a key U.S. facility in the Mideast, just days after the U.S. carried out a surprise attack on three of Iran’s nuclear sites.

Following Iran strike, Pritzker says he's looking out for threats to Illinois

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he is being kept informed on threats that could affect Illinois, a day after U.S. military struck three sites in Iran. In a post on X, JB Pritzker said at his request, federal authorities, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement are on the lookout for any threats to Illinois.

10 people rescued, 1 dead, 1 missing from Lake Michigan in 2 days: officials

One person died and 10 others were rescued from drowning in Lake Michigan over the last two days, officials said. One person is still missing.

Chicago area ‘human trafficking’ operation results in 27 arrests, police say

More than two dozen men were arrested in connection with an operation that police said aimed to reduce human trafficking in north suburban Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group conducted the two-day human trafficking "suppression operation" this week, resulting in the arrest of 27 men, police said.

More than two dozen men were arrested in what police called a human trafficking "suppression" operation in north suburban Lake County. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Five killed in Gary after train collides with SUV

Five people were killed Wednesday night when a South Shore Line train collided with an SUV that reportedly drove around a railroad crossing barrier in Gary, police said.

