Smash-and-grab charges filed against 2 in string of 'brazen' burglaries

A man and a teen have been charged in connection with a string of "brazen" burglaries this week across several Chicago neighborhoods.

At least a dozen businesses were burglarized over a three-hour period Tuesday morning in neighborhoods ranging from McKinley Park to Ravenswood.

Police said a description of the vehicle used in the burglaries matched images of the vehicle that was captured by private surveillance at the scene of several burglaries. Officers from the 9th District pulled over the vehicle less than three hours after the first burglary took place, police said.

The 18-year-old, who has not been identified, was charged with five felony counts of burglary and one felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm. The 15-year-old was charged with four felony counts of burglary.

Chicago police did not specify which burglaries the suspects were charged with committing.

Area One and Area Three detectives continue to investigate.