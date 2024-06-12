Tiffany Henyard faces more accusations • Riot Fest gets a makeover • New Chicago migrant shelter

The head of the Dolton Park District claims embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard is playing political games with their efforts to improve the town's parks.

Dolton Park District President Cleo Jones said Henyard is retaliating after the park district allowed four of her political opponents to use a field house for meetings. Jones said part of the retaliation came in the mail last week.

"I have four tickets issued from the Village of Dolton," said Jones. "Each ticket is $500 apiece. That is $2,000 in tickets that I have here."

Jones said they were stunned when they received the citations for doing work without a permit. Two of the tickets were issued for spreading fresh mulch on district playgrounds.

'RiotLand': Riot Fest leaving Douglass Park; lineup and new location to be announced Wednesday

Riot Fest will be leaving Douglass Park this year.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Riot Fest organizers plan to announce where the fest will be held this year ahead of the lineup release at 11 a.m.

In a statement from Riot Fest co-founder Mike Petryshyn, also known as Riot Mike, he blamed the move on the Chicago Park District.

"…allow me to be as clear as the azure sky of the deepest summer — our exodus is solely because of the Chicago Park District. Their lack of care for the community, you, and us, ultimately left us no choice," he said in a statement released on the Riot Fest website.

Portage Park school converted into migrant shelter, hosting 300 migrants

A former Catholic school building located in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood is being converted into migrant housing; however, despite a grand opening celebration held on Tuesday, the facility isn’t move-in ready.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is leasing two buildings on the northwest side of the city at no cost. The city, in turn, is subleasing the space to the global humanitarian nonprofit, Zakat Foundation of America.

The shelter, originally slated to open in April, has faced several delays and some pushback from community members in recent months.

While migrant families have moved into the old convent on the church campus, renovations at the former school building are still in progress.

Indiana woman allegedly trafficked over 61 pounds of cocaine into Midway International Airport

An Indiana woman is accused of trafficking over 61 pounds of cocaine into Chicago's Midway International Airport earlier this month.

Chania R. Logan, 27, of Indianapolis, faces possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and controlled substance trafficking.

On June 4, several U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Chicago Field Division agents intercepted luggage belonging to Logan and another person with whom Logan traveled to Midway Airport from Los Angeles.

When Logan and the second individual arrived at the airport baggage claim area, law enforcement searched Logan's luggage, which resulted in the seizure of about 31 pounds of suspected cocaine.

Some Stateville employees push back against prison closure and reassignment plans

Workers at Stateville Correctional Center are criticizing the state's plans to close the facility while a new prison is being built.

Some staff workers said that the state's plans to demolish and rebuild Stateville will unnecessarily disrupt their lives as the facilities they'd be re-assigned to would require commutes of up to two hours each way.

The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) said it would take them about a year to break ground for new buildings at Stateville after moving prisoners out in September.

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, who represents Joliet, said the timeline doesn't make sense to her.

Chicago City Council will convene today at 10 a.m. FOX 32's Pariz Schutz will be on hand to report on the latest coming out of City Hall.

As mentioned in one of our top stories, at 10 a.m., the organizers of Riot Fest will announce where they are moving the summer music festival. The lineup will be released an hour later.

At 11 a.m., state officials will be rolling out Illinois' first mobile DMV that allows residents to access services from a mobile unit.

NBA legend Jerry West passes away at 86

NBA legend Jerry West, the man who inspired the league's logo, passed away at the age of 86.

West’s legacy spans decades as a player and executive, notably with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

The West Virginia native played for 45 seasons from 1960-1974 for the Men in Purple and Gold. After he retired as a player, he remained with the franchise for another three decades as a coach, general manager, and other positions in the front office.

While with the Lakers, he helped build the "Showtime" dynasty, headlined by stars such as Earvin "Magic" Johnson, James Worthy, and the latter part of Jareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career.