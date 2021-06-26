Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
15
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until WED 3:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:31 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM CDT until MON 2:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:28 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:38 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Cook County, Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 1:15 AM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:24 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Will County

Tornado sirens blare across Chicago and the suburbs as heavy winds and rain rip through

By and FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Woman injured by falling tree as storms plow through Indiana and Illinois

Crete fire officials shot cell phone video of a funnel cloud seen around 2pm. Much of the day many roads became impassable, driving visibility was poor and lots of trees were submerged. Nate Rodgers reports.

CHICAGO - Tornado sirens blared in Chicago and many suburbs on Saturday as the entire area was slammed with heavy rains and flash floods.

Saturday's storm may have produced a tornado near Crete, Illinois. In that area, a 63-year-old woman became trapped under a tree as she and her husband stepped outside. 

"We started pulling branches away as fast as we could. I’ve never seen anything like that." said neighbor George Chrusch.

Crete fire officials shot cell phone video of a funnel cloud seen around 2pm. Much of the day many roads became impassable, driving visibility was poor and lots of trees were submerged. 

Funnel cloud near Crete, Illinois on Saturday afternoon

Jonathan Mathison says he filmed this funnel cloud south of Manhattan towards Peotone, Manteno and Crete.


In Dyer and Schererville, there was widespread damage, power lines down, and many trees blocking roadways.

"The storm just blew out of no where and knocked down all of our trees. It’s been a big mess," Dyer resident Nancy Phillips said.

Video of flooding due to heavy rainfall on I-290

Video footage shows flooding following heavy rainfall in the Chicagoland area.

Streets across Chicago were flooded, and the Chicago Fire Department said they rescued "many" people trapped in cars surrounded by floodwaters.

At Lawrence and Rockwell in Chicago, the heavy rains caused water to geyser out of manholes 3 stories into the air. A tree smashed down on Lake Shore Drive near 63rd.

On Chicago's Northwest Side, the storm led to the collapse of a roof at Caliber Collision Repair shop at 76th and West Irving Park Road. No one was hurt.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Sirens blare as severe storms slam Chicago area with at least one tornado, heavy rain and strong winds

Tornado sirens blared in Chicago and many suburbs on Saturday as the entire area was slammed with heavy rains and flash floods. Saturday's storm produced at least one confirmed tornado near Crete, Illinois, south of Chicago.


 