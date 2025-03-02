Alcohol at Chicago fire station • Stabbing suspect jailed • Feds delay funds to Illinois

An investigation was launched after alcohol was discovered inside a South Side Chicago fire station; The man accused of the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old mother was jailed after being released from a hospital; and Gov. JB Pritzker called out the Trump administration for holding back nearly $2 billion in funding that was already approved by Congress.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Alcohol found at Chicago fire station on South Side, prompting investigation

The Chicago Fire Department has launched an internal investigation after alcohol was discovered inside a South Side firehouse.

The incident occurred last week after the Chicago Inspector General’s Office received a tip.

Triple-stabbing suspect released from hospital, jailed on multiple charges

A Chicago man accused in domestic-related stabbings that prompted an Amber Alert on Friday has been released from the hospital and is being held in the Lake County Jail on several charges.

The attacks led to the death of a 33-year-old woman and critically wounded her two sons.

Pritzker demands answers after feds delay $1.88 billion in promised funds to Illinois

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is calling out the federal government for holding back $1.88 billion in funds that were already approved by Congress and signed into law.

Body found during search for missing man in NW Indiana, sheriff says

A death investigation is underway in northwest Indiana after a man's body was found in a wooded area on Sunday.

Chicago woman stole from Lululemon, led police on 116 mph chase: prosecutors

A Chicago woman allegedly led police on a 116 mph chase after stealing merchandise from a Lululemon store in west suburban Oak Brook on Saturday, according to local prosecutors.

Cartara Johnson, 21, was detained and charged with burglary, retail theft and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer in connection with the incident, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Feds seek records tied to Dolton land development as Mayor Tiffany Henyard ousted

The Village of Dolton has been served a subpoena seeking records tied to a land development allegedly linked to Mayor Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend.

The subpoena, dated Feb. 25, coincided with an election in which Dolton residents overwhelmingly voted to replace Henyard with Trustee Jason House.

Nearly 80% of Chicagoans disapprove of Mayor Brandon Johnson, new poll finds

Just under 80% of respondents in a new poll said they disapprove of the job that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is doing.

The overwhelming disapproval comes from a survey of nearly 700 likely Chicago voters in a poll conducted between Feb. 20 and 21 by M3 Strategies.

8 Chicago area hospitals acquired by California-based healthcare system

A California-based healthcare company officially acquired eight hospitals and multiple senior living and care facilities in the Chicago area.

The system touted its high rankings for health care and track record of turning around financially struggling hospitals.

Southwest plane nearly collides with jet at Chicago's Midway Airport

A Southwest Airlines plane narrowly avoided colliding with another plane on Tuesday morning at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

The Southwest plane, flight 2504, landed safely after having to perform a "precautionary go-around to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway," according to a Southwest Airlines spokesperson.

Tiffany Henyard loses in landslide in Dolton mayoral primary

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who confidently predicted a landslide victory on election morning, lost in a landslide herself in the primary.

Challenger Jason House overwhelmingly defeated Henyard in the mayoral primary, with House receiving 3,896 votes to Henyard’s 536.

