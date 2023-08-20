Week in Review: Suburban art teacher controversy, Von Maur fragrance theft, Terrifying armed robberies

There is some controversy brewing in the suburbs over the new hire of an art teacher, two Wisconsin women are accused of stealing nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise from a suburban Chicago Von Maur store, and a Chicago man and suburban man were sentenced two armed robberies where they terrified the victims for hours.

These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Controversy surrounds suburban school's art teacher hire — There is some controversy brewing in the suburbs over the new hire of an art teacher within the Homer Community Consolidated District 33C. Parents are upset by the hire of an art teacher who they say has posted some questionable things on social media, and they are telling FOX 32 they don't understand how this person was hired.

2. Wisconsin women steal high-end designer fragrances from Von Maur store in Chicago suburb: prosecutors — Two Wisconsin women are accused of stealing nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise from the Von Maur store at Yorktown Mall in Chicago's suburbs. On Aug. 16, the Lombard Police Department responded to a call of retail theft at the Von Maur store located at 145 Yorktown Center around 7:08 p.m.

Trenity Jackson and Maniyah Lovett-Henderson

3. Chicago man, suburban accomplice sentenced for terrifying armed robberies in 2019 — A Chicago man and suburban man were sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to two armed robberies where they terrified the victims for hours. On Nov. 16, 2019, Justin Brown and Terwon Matthews – along with two other individuals – approached a woman who was withdrawing money from a Chase Bank ATM on LaGrange Road in Frankfort around 5:45 a.m. Prosecutors say the group – who apparently were armed with a gun – first took the woman's phone and credit card, and then withdrew money from her bank account.

Justin Brown and Terwon Matthews | Provided

4. Security guard at Cook County gentlemen's club fatally shot customer: police — A security guard at a Ford Heights gentlemen's club is accused of fatally shooting a customer who was leaving the club last week. Michael Long, 52, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder.

Michael Long, 52

6. Cook County restaurant inducted into National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame — A Cook County restaurant was inducted into the National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Bunny Hutch in Lincolnwood is the 147th member to be inducted into the Hall of Fame nationwide since it started in 2006.

7. Chicago man sentenced for forcing 7-year-old girl to perform sexual act during online learning — A sexual assault during remote learning has resulted in an 11-year prison sentence. Catrell Walls, 21, was sentenced Wednesday for sexually assaulting his seven-year-old cousin three years ago.

8. Potential candidate to lead Chicago health department apologizes for lying about having Harvard PhD — A progressive who may be in line to lead Chicago’s Department of Public Health was forced to issue an apology for publicly "misrepresenting" himself as holding a Ph.D. from Harvard. Eric Reinhart is a political anthropologist of public health and law, as well as a psychoanalyst and physician, according to his biography on the "Scholars at Harvard" website that was reviewed by Fox News Digital earlier this week.

9. 4 suspects charged in Beverly carjacking: Chicago police — Four suspects were charged after a woman was carjacked in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood Tuesday evening. Police say Malik Person, 22, of Harvey and Shaun Istre, 19, of Chicago along with two boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested less than 30 minutes after the carjacking.

Malik Pearson (left) and Shaun Istre

10. Strong words from Mayor Johnson about Chicago during celebration of Safe Passage workers — Safe Passage workers were celebrated at a rally in Chicago Tuesday ahead of school starting next week. Mayor Brandon Johnson and the CEO of Chicago Public Schools, Pedro Martinez, were there to celebrate them.