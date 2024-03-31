Week in Review: Chicago veterinarian arrested • I-80 construction begins • Rockford stabbing spree

A Chicago-area veterinarian is facing charges for distributing child pornography; I-80 construction is expected to impact traffic beginning April 1; and a man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed 11 people in Rockford.

Here are the top stories from Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago veterinarian who allegedly planned to sexually assault unborn child denied pre-trial release

A Chicago veterinarian and dog show judge is accused of distributing child pornography and allegedly planning to sexually assault his unborn child, according to an FBI criminal complaint filed Thursday.

The criminal complaint was filed in the Northern District of Illinois against Adam Stafford King, 39, a veterinary ophthalmologist who lives in Elburn, Illinois.

Full story.

I-80 construction set to begin, expect major traffic impact

If you think Chicago's northern suburbs have it bad on the Kennedy Expressway, get ready if you have to travel to the southwest suburbs.

The next phase of construction on Interstate 80 is about to begin.

April 1st will be the day when the I-80 project will roll out. Twelve of sixteen miles will be upgraded and that means some major traffic impacts.

Full story.

Rockford stabbing spree: Suspect faces slew of charges, including first-degree murder

A man is facing a slew of murder charges after a stabbing spree in Rockford left four people dead and seven others injured on Wednesday.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Thursday that 22-year-old Christian Soto appeared in court to hear his charges.

Full story.

Woman removed from Delta flight over 'too revealing' clothing, calls for policy change

A woman was escorted off of a Delta flight after she was told her clothing was "too revealing." Now, she's calling for change.

In January, Lisa Archbold was flying out of Salt Lake City to San Francisco when she was told to get off the plane after everyone was boarded and quiet.

She claims she was told by flight staff that she needed to "cover up" due to her clothing.

Full story.

Orland Park man and former MTV star arrested in Florida after evading child solicitation charges

A former MTV reality star who is from the Chicago suburb of Orland Park and was wanted on child solicitation charges has been arrested in Florida after more than a year of eluding Illinois police.

Connor Smith, 33, has been on the run since Feb. 9, 2023. He led investigators from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on a brief high-speed chase as they tried to arrest him for indecent solicitation of a child.

Full story.

DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy killed in crash on Illinois Route 23 identified

An on-duty DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash in Waterman, Illinois, late Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Illinois Route 23, just south of Perry Road.

Full story.

John Wayne Gacy's former attorney reveals untold truths of infamous serial killer in new book

Thirty years ago, the infamous serial killer John Wayne Gacy met his demise through lethal injection.

At the time, he had a young 28-year-old attorney who vehemently opposed the death penalty and endeavored to prevent Gacy's execution.

Full story.

Chicago migrant charged with sexually assaulting woman on UIC campus

A Venezuelan migrant was denied pre-trial release after allegedly following a woman from a train station and sexually assaulting her earlier this month on the UIC campus.

According to court documents, the 27-year-old suspect committed a similar, brazen attack on another woman, too.

Full story.

From streets to stability: Chicago nonprofit offers lifeline to city's homeless community

There are roughly 68,000 people experiencing homelessness in Chicago, according to the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless. It’s a staggering number that is the driving force behind the mission of one local nonprofit. Through outreach, they are providing a threshold to new beginnings.

Navigating a hectic world can be difficult enough, but without a place to call home it’s even more daunting.

Full story.

Viola Martin: Cook County woman's 2009 disappearance baffles investigators

It was a Christmastime tragedy for a suburban family when a Glenwood woman went missing on the way to visit her daughter.

The Cook County Sheriff’s missing persons unit is investigating the case and needs the public’s help to figure out what happened to Viola Martin.

Full story.