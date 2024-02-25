Week in Review: Dolton mayor investigation • Pritzker's State of the State • Chicago housing complaints

Tiffany Henyard, mayor of suburban Dolton, is being investigated by federal agents after two years of corruption allegations; Gov. Pritzker delivered his State of the State address with a proposed $800 million tax increase; and Chicago public housing residents are complaining about poor conditions.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. FBI probes misconduct allegations against Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard There is new information indicating the FBI has launched an investigation into controversial Dolton Mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard.

FOX 32 has been reporting for nearly two years on allegations of corruption surrounding Henyard in her capacity as mayor and supervisor. Now, we've learned from multiple sources that federal agents are interviewing witnesses as part of a possible investigation that may — or may not — result in charges.

2. Illinois AG halts Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's charity donations The Illinois Attorney General's Office has ordered a charity run by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard to stop soliciting donations.

The charity, called "Tiffany Henyard Cares," failed to register with the Attorney General's Office or disclose how much money it raised and how the money is being spent.

3. Pritzker unveils $800M in tax increases in State of the State Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered his sixth State of the State and Budget address Wednesday, unveiling $800 million in tax increases.

The hikes would largely fall on businesses from large corporations to state-regulated sportsbooks.

4. Son of former Silver Cross Hospital CEO files complaint against University of Chicago Hospital, doctor A formal complaint has been filed against the University of Chicago and one of its doctors in connection to the death of former Silver Cross Hospital CEO, Ruth Colby.

Colby, 69, died last October following complications from a surgical procedure performed at the University of Chicago Hospitals and Health Systems by Dr. Husam H. Balkhy last September.

5. Chicago public housing residents claim poor living conditions, demand action Some Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) residents are sounding the alarm about their living conditions.

The tenants living at CHA's Washington Park Homes are demanding repairs and sanitary housing conditions. They say they've had to live with mysterious rashes, lack of heat, mold, lack of repairs, and sewage water leaking into their kitchens.

6. Man killed outside All Stars Bar in McCook identified; Chicago man charged A Chicago man has been charged after a shooting outside a bar in Chicago's southwest suburbs left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Sisto A. Brito, 32, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

7. Dolton bars shut down amid allegations of political retaliation from Mayor Tiffany Henyard There is more controversy in south suburban Dolton.

On Tuesday, police shut down two popular bars, and one trustee says it's because they're not supporting Dolton's Mayor, Tiffany Henyard.

Is it a coincidence? Or retaliation? Both the Dolton bars that were raided and shut down last night FOX 32 visited the day before as part of our ongoing investigation into allegations of political corruption in the south suburb.

8. Shooting in Family Dollar store: Security guard killed, suspect on the run A security guard is dead after being gunned down inside a Family Dollar store in the Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 1:38 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of W. Chicago Avenue. Chicago police say a suspect, reportedly carrying a rifle, approached the guard, 43-year-old Loyce Wright, inside the store and fired shots toward him.

9. Free Cubs tickets given away across Chicago The Chicago Cubs are giving away 2,024 free tickets Thursday at various locations around Chicago.

Starting at 8 a.m., fans can find the tickets at different spots around the city that have the giant Cubs "C" on them. The tickets will be good for various games throughout the regular season at Wrigley Field.

10. Workers at Chicago's Ford Assembly Plant demand action over vandalism surge Some workers from Chicago's Ford Assembly Plant are speaking out, stating that the company isn't doing enough in response to reports of cars being vandalized at the plant, including one report of a car being set on fire.

Members of UAW Local 551 held a news conference on Monday, claiming that over the past several months, some employee vehicles have been broken into and rifled through while they were working at the Torrence Avenue plant.