Elgin cold case • Family jailed in Mexico • Man found shot in burning home

Two American citizens from Michigan are being held in custody in Mexico over a dispute over a time-share; a 62-year-old grandmother was killed while having an overnight "conjugal visit" with her convicted murderer husband at a California prison; and more than 40 years after an Elgin woman went missing without a trace, a stunning discovery could be the answer to her mysterious disappearance.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Michigan family jailed in Mexico over timeshare dispute

It has been an international nightmare for two American citizens who are stuck in a Mexican jail for a dispute over a time-share for 21 days.

FULL STORY

California woman strangled to death while on overnight prison visit with quadruple murder convict husband

A 62-year-old grandmother was killed while having an overnight "conjugal visit" with her convicted murderer husband at a California prison, according to reports. David Brinson, 54, was found guilty of killing four men in 1993 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole, court records show.

FULL STORY

Karen Schepers cold case: Skeletal remains found in missing woman's car pulled from Fox River

More than 40 years after an Elgin woman went missing without a trace, a stunning discovery could be the answer to her mysterious disappearance. Officials confirmed late Tuesday night that skeletal remains were found in Karen Schepers’ submerged vehicle, which was recovered from the Fox River hours earlier.

FULL STORY

Grandfather shot dead inside McDonald's while getting Happy Meals for grandkids

A Texas grandfather is dead after getting caught in the crossfire while buying food at a popular restaurant chain as his family reportedly waited outside. The shooting happened earlier this week at a McDonald’s location in Katy, Texas, which is just outside of Houston.

FULL STORY

Man found shot to death inside burning Hyde Park home, Lamborghini stolen: police

A man was found shot to death inside a home that had been set on fire Saturday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Fire crews extinguished the blaze and later discovered 47-year-old Boyd "BJ" Jarrell, who was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

FULL STORY

Nathaniel Betz: Missing Indiana man found dead

A 25-year-old Hobart man who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead, according to police. Nathaniel Betz was discovered Monday night at Jerry Pavese Park, just hours after police asked for the public’s help in locating him.

FULL STORY

Chicago man drove 113mph, jumped down 20ft wall to elude police: prosecutors

A Chicago man was arrested after allegedly leading police in DuPage County on a high-speed chase and then trying to elude officers on foot last Friday.

FULL STORY

3 women accused of dine-and-dash at Chicago restaurant, brag about it online

A birthday celebration at a Near North Side restaurant took a shameless turn when three women dined, dashed, and bragged about it online. Chicago police are now investigating the incident.

FULL STORY

Man killed, woman critical after crash on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say

A man is dead and a woman is critically injured Sunday night in a two-car crash on Chicago’s Southwest Side, police said. A black sedan and a silver sedan were traveling north when the silver sedan attempted to merge from the outer lane to the inner lane, according to police.

FULL STORY

Crash near Midway Airport leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

A man and a woman were killed and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday near Midway Airport, authorities said.

FULL STORY