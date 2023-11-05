Week in Review: Chicago considers 'noise cameras' • Human traffickers busted • property tax sticker shock

A pair of migrants were charged with stealing thousands from a Chicago-area store; six were charged in a local human trafficking ring and dramatic new video shows the moment an Illinois State Trooper was shot.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Venezuelan migrants charged with stealing thousands in goods from Oak Brook Macy's: Two Venezuelan migrants suspected of stealing more than $2,800 worth of merchandise from the Macy's store in west suburban Oak Brook on Halloween have been charged.

2. Chicago woman found guilty in barbaric execution-style murder of Naperville man: A Chicago woman has been found guilty for her role in the barbaric execution-style murder of a Naperville man in 2018. It took a jury about 90 minutes to reach the verdict for 43-year-old Candice Jones.

Ernest Collins, his girlfriend Cassandra Green and his mother Candice Jones are accused of the murder of Michael Armendariz, whose body was found in a garbage can in Chicago.

3. $1.2M winning lottery ticket sold at Jewel Osco in Chicago: Someone in Chicago might be handing out full-size candy bars this Halloween after a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1.2 million was sold at a Jewel Osco on the North Side.

4. 6 men arrested in Will County human trafficking sting: Six men were arrested in an anti-human trafficking operation in Will County this week.

5. Noise cameras would help ticket downtown drivers with loud mufflers under proposed city ordinance: Chicago may soon deploy automated cameras to ticket drivers with loud mufflers. Under a proposed ordinance, cameras equipped with microphones would be placed in the downtown area so tickets could be sent to violators, possibly as soon at the New Year.

6. Illinois State Police take questions over assault weapons ban: The Illinois State Police held a second hearing Friday about the new assault weapons ban and its role in society.

7. Illinois state trooper shot: Shocking video reveals violent confrontation in downstate Springfield: Illinois State Police released video on Tuesday that shows the horrific moment a state trooper was allegedly shot by a Chicago man last week in downstate Springfield.



8. Suburban man brought AR-15 loaded with 'penetrator rounds' to Halloween party, police say: A Beach Park man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly bringing an AR-15 loaded with "penetrator rounds" to a Halloween party in Antioch.

9. Find out how to save: Cook County property tax exemptions explained: The second installment of your Cook County property tax bill is due Dec. 1. However, before you make that payment, the county treasurer is encouraging you to check for personalized savings that might be available.

