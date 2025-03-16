Missing college student • Indiana boy's death • Delphi murders video

The search for missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki continues; a 10-year-old Indiana boy was crushed to death after his foster mother allegedly sat on him; and a video recorded on Liberty German's phone before she and Abigail Williams were killed in 2017 was posted online this week.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Sudiksha Konanki disappearance: Clothing of missing American student found on beach

The search for missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki led to a new development on the beach where she vanished.

Indiana boy, 10, dead after 340-pound foster mom sits on him for 'acting bad'

A 10-year-old Indiana boy was crushed to death after his foster mother, who weighed 340 pounds, allegedly sat on him for several minutes because he was "acting bad."

Delphi murders: Unseen video from Liberty German's phone posted online

A full, unedited 43-second video from Liberty German’s phone, recorded before she and Abigail Williams were murdered in 2017, was posted on a website launched by Richard Allen’s attorneys.

At least 4 tornadoes hit Chicagoland overnight amid severe storms: NWS

At least four tornadoes hit the Chicagoland area overnight amid severe storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Lansing man charged with fatally shooting woman in Walmart parking lot

A 40-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing Saturday afternoon is in custody.

Couple led Chicago area police on high-speed chase, fought with officers, sheriff says

Two people were arrested following a high-speed chase and allegedly resisting arrest and fighting with officers in north suburban Lake County early Saturday morning.

The two suspects were charged with multiple crimes, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Herschell Lewis: Missing 25-year-old man has died, medical examiner confirms

A 25-year-old Chicago man, who had been missing earlier this month, has died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Herschell Lewis died at 10:43 a.m., March 8, in the 8100 block of S. May Street.

Tinley Park Mental Health Center demolition contractor fined $36k for OSHA violations

Tinley Park officials addressed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) recent citations against a demolition contractor during a news conference on Tuesday.

Pair charged in murder of 18-year-old woman in South Loop

A man and a woman were charged with murder in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and left another man wounded Friday night in the South Loop.

Illinois Lottery searching for 10 unclaimed winners worth over $5 million

Illinois lottery officials are urging the owners of 10 unclaimed winning tickets to come forward and collect their prizes before they expire.

