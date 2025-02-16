Trump's Illinois approval rating • Missing teenager • Early voting in Dolton

President Donald Trump's approval rating among Illinois residents has increased slightly in his first weeks in office; a Detroit mother experienced a heartbreaking tragedy when two of her children died from apparent hypothermia; a missing 18-year-old who went missing was found dead in Chicago's south suburbs.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Trump's Illinois approval rating: New poll sheds light on president's favorability

A new poll shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating in Illinois at 45% in his third week in office, reflecting a slight increase from his election day numbers.

FULL STORY

Mom of Detroit kids who froze to death said she asked for help from city, children's father

Less than three days have passed since a Detroit mother experienced a heartbreaking tragedy when two of her children died from apparent hypothermia during a freezing night in the city.

FULL STORY

Missing 18-year-old found dead in Chicago's far south suburbs

An 18-year-old man who was reported missing from Chicago's far south suburbs was found dead Sunday afternoon in Will County.

FULL STORY

Early voting opens in suburbs as Dolton mayor race heats up

Residents in several suburban communities can now vote early in upcoming municipal elections.

Among the key races is Dolton’s mayoral contest, where incumbent Tiffany Henyard faces a challenge from Jason House, a senior village trustee.

FULL STORY

Chicago doctor arrested after dog found starving in storage bin, police say

A Chicago doctor is accused of abusing a dog that was discovered barely breathing inside a crate.

A cleaning woman found the malnourished Portuguese water dog, named Betty, inside a plastic storage bin placed in a bathtub, according to police reports.

FULL STORY

Three key Chicago agency leaders announce resignations on same day

Three key Chicago agency leaders — the aviation commissioner, the executive director of OEMC, and the chief administrator of COPA — are stepping down.

FULL STORY

Skokie water main break floods neighborhood, boil order issued

A water main break in Skokie flooded roads and neighborhood homes, prompting a boil water order in the area and some schools to shift to remote learning Friday morning.

FULL STORY

Illinois babysitter stole jewelry and handbags from homes, stole them on Facebook Marketplace: police

An Illinois woman has been charged with stealing jewelry, handbags and clothing from homes where she worked as a babysitter and selling the items on Facebook Marketplace.

FULL STORY

Cook County man busted with guns, drugs and cash after months of social media posts: sheriff

A Country Club Hills man is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies searched his home and reportedly uncovered a stash of illegal firearms, drugs, and nearly $900 in cash.

FULL STORY

Chicago indictment: Sinaloa Cartel member accused of trafficking fentanyl, other narcotics into US

A high-ranking member of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel has been charged in Chicago with drug conspiracy, accused of trafficking fentanyl and other narcotics into the United States.

FULL STORY