Workers at 2 Chicago Starbucks walk off the job; 9 other Illinois locations expected to join

You may have to walk through a picket line to get that cup of coffee in the morning.

Baristas at two Chicago Starbucks locations walked off the job Wednesday morning.

Workers at Halsted and Monroe Streets and Ridge Avenue and Clark Street are expected to be joined by nine other Illinois Starbucks locations on Thursday.

This is part of a nationwide strike to demand better bargaining practices.

This is also happening as Thursday is Starbucks' Red Cup Day — one of the busiest promotional days of the year.

In a statement, Starbucks said:

"Starbucks has proposed to begin contract negotiations for each union store in Illinois and, unfortunately, Workers United representatives have failed to confirm a single session for these stores this year."

There are 20 unionized Starbucks locations in Illinois, including seven in Chicago.