Chicago Bears reportedly agree to terms with LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Bears are reportedly adding to their linebacker room and to their special teams unit.

On Wednesday afternoon the Bears have reportedly agreed to terms with Amen Ogbongbemiga, according to the NFL Network.

Ogbongbemiga, who was with the Los Angeles Chargers last season, is regarded as a talented special teams player.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Ogbongbemiga's deal with the Bears wis a one-year deal worth $2.1 million. The deal has a maximum value of $2.5 million and will guarantee $1.1 million.

In his career, spanning 47 games, Ogbongbemiga has recorded 36 tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries.

Already during free agency, the Bears have agreed to terms with with D’Andre Swift, Gerald Everett, Jonathan Owens, Brett Rypien and Matt Pryor

