97 cars in Chicago River • Graham Greene dies • Suburb named safest city

Chicago River search for cold case couple turns up at least 97 vehicles

An unusual discovery was made along the Chicago River, stemming from a cold case investigation that dates back to 1970. An independent dive team using sonar technology to search for a couple who disappeared decades ago instead found dozens of submerged vehicles.

Graham Greene, Oscar-nominated actor from 'Dances with Wolves,' dies at 73: Reports

Graham Greene, the Oscar-nominated actor, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 73 years old.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 19: Graham Greene attends the nominees luncheon for 63rd Annual Academy Awards on March 19, 1991 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Expand

Northwestern professor reported missing in Evanston has been found

A Northwestern University professor who was reported missing Monday after leaving her Evanston home for a morning walk has been found, police said.

Houston: 11-year-old dies after being shot while playing 'ding-dong-ditch,' police say

An 11-year-old boy has died after being shot while playing "ding-dong-ditch" in eastern Houston, according to police. Police say the 11-year-old and possibly two others were ringing doorbells in the area and running away.

Chicago suburb named safest, richest U.S. city in new 2025 ranking

A Chicago suburb has been named the safest and richest city in America for 2025. A new ranking by GoBankingRates puts Western Springs in the top spot. The study considered household income, home values, cost of living, and property and violent crime rates.

Western Springs | via Western Springs Park District

Multiple Mexican Independence Day festivals, parades in Chicago, suburbs canceled or postponed

Several Mexican Independence Day festivals have been postponed or canceled due to a planned immigration crackdown and National Guard deployment in Chicago.

Illinois officials decry Trump post threatening Chicago with deportations: ‘Disgusting’

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning appeared to threaten the City of Chicago with deportations on a post on Truth Social in which he used an AI-generated parody of a war movie.

Illinois cleaning woman accused of stealing $11K of jewelry from client's home

A cleaning woman has been charged with stealing over $11,000 worth of jewelry from a client's Glen Ellyn home. Frances Carter, 44, was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of residential burglary, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Frances Carter | DuPage County State's Attorney

Illinois man sentenced for raping grandchildren in suburban home

An Illinois man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after sexually assaulting two of his grandchildren. Luis Gonzalez, 54, was found guilty of five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child after a four-day jury trial in June.

Luis Gonzalez | Kendall County Sheriff's Office

Suburban attorney accused of forging hundreds of service hours for client, prosecutors say

A suburban attorney has been indicted on six counts of forgery after prosecutors alleged she falsified court-ordered community service records for a client.

