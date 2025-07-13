Surprise checks • Deadly Texas floods • End of suburban red light cameras

Illinois is sending nearly 600,000 checks this summer to recipients; officials say at least 120 people died in the floods in central Texas and more than 170 are still missing; and a northern suburb officially ended its red-light camera program.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Some Illinois residents to receive surprise checks this summer

Illinois residents will be getting surprise checks in their mailboxes this summer as part of the state’s effort to return unclaimed money. The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is mailing out $45 million to nearly 600,000 people through its Enhanced Money Match program.

'I think this is it': Dad leaves goodbye voicemail to kids before being swept away in Texas flood

A Texas father used his final moments before being swept away in the raging Texas floodwaters, to call his son and daughter. His son tells FOX 4 he is thankful that his dad used his final moments to tell him and his sister that he loved them.

Gurnee ends red-light camera program after 16 years

Gurnee has officially ended its red-light camera program after more than a decade of using it to improve traffic safety. The program reduced crashes by 32% in its first five years. Officials cited operational challenges as a key reason to end it.

Suburban caregiver charged after flushing stolen items from 90-year-old resident: police

A caregiver at a suburban assisted living facility is facing multiple charges after police say she tried to flush stolen jewelry and cash down the toilet to avoid arrest.

Chicago weather: Downpours dump 7 inches on parts of Chicago area

Heavy storms last Tuesday evening dumped up to 7 inches of rain over parts of Cook and DuPage counties, causing flooding and prompting advisories.

Suspect in fatal Crystal Lake hit-and-run found dead in Woodstock, officials say

The driver who struck and killed a 15-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash in Crystal Lake was found dead two days later at a home in Woodstock, authorities said. The teen, Nick Laureys, was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene. He later died.

Man dies after being pulled from water at Naperville's Centennial beach

A man died after being pulled from the water at Centennial Beach in Naperville on Thursday evening, authorities said. The 27-year-old was found unconscious in the water around 6 p.m.

Rowdy crowd of hundreds forces early closure of Glen Ellyn pool

A rowdy crowd of teenagers and young adults prompted the early closure of a pool last weekend in Glen Ellyn. Police said some people entered without paying, smoked weed, drank alcohol and set off fireworks in violation of park rules.

Chicago mother charged with stabbing 3 kids, 1 fatally, starting fire, police say

A 46-year-old woman was charged with stabbing her three children, killing a 4-year-old boy, and setting a home on fire in Logan Square last week.

Decades after signing off, 96-year-old former news anchor is internet famous

Barbara Boyd may have retired from television more than two decades ago, but the 96-year-old former journalist is once again making headlines — this time on social media.

