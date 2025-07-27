Chicago convention canceled • pools recalled • Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies

More than 5.2 million swimming pools sold in the U.S. and Canada were recalled after reports of nine drowning deaths; a popular convention was suddenly canceled, leaving fans and vendors upset; and Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for playing Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," died at age 54.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Over 5.2 million pools recalled in US, Canada after 9 reported deaths

Over 5.2 million aboveground swimming pools sold in the U.S. and Canada over the past 20 years are being recalled following reports of nine drowning deaths.

Vendors, fans out thousands as Chicago convention abruptly canceled

A popular convention—set to make a stop in Chicago next weekend—suddenly shut down. Fans were left with questions and no clear path to getting their money back.

Parents say brain of deceased son given to them; funeral homes in Philly, Georgia sued

A horrifying discovery was made as a family laid their son to rest, and blame is being placed on the funeral homes for their handling of his remains, as well as the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Jewel-Osco recalls several items sold from deli in Illinois, Indiana

Jewel-Osco is recalling food items at its stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa due to potential contamination. While no illnesses have been reported, Listeria can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, star of 'The Cosby Show,' dies at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for playing Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," has died at age 54 in an accidental drowning in Costa Rica, according to local authorities.

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson to again give out free gas, groceries

For the 18th time, businessman Willie Wilson said he will give out thousands of dollars worth of free gas and groceries to people in Chicago and suburban Hinsdale this weekend amid increasing prices for basic needs.

Illinois man charged after hundreds of suspected explosives found in home, officials say

A 46-year-old Elgin man is facing three dozen felony charges after authorities say they found a "significant cache" of suspected explosives and bomb-making materials last week.

Driver dies in rollover crash on I-294 exit ramp to I-290

A driver died in a semi rollover crash on a Tri-State Tollway ramp to the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning.

Chicago man charged with DUI after suburban traffic stop, police say

A Chicago man is facing a felony DUI charge after he was pulled over last week and allegedly showed signs of impairment. Police also discovered his license was suspended due to multiple prior DUI offenses and that there was open alcohol inside his Chevrolet Silverado.

Explosion levels Berwyn gas station, forces evacuations amid storm response

An explosion leveled a gas station in Berwyn Thursday afternoon after two main gas lines ignited while crews responded to storm-related power outages and downed power lines, officials said.

