CPD officers shot • FBI illegal gambling raids • Rapper arrested

Two Chicago police officers were shot, one fatally, by a suspect with a long track record; the FBI raided restaurants in Northwest Indiana in an illegal gambling probe; and a Chicago rapper was accused of being part of an armed home invasion in the north suburbs.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Suspect charged in shooting of 2 Chicago police officers, 1 fatally, at Swedish Hospital

A suspect who was already in custody allegedly shot two Chicago police officers at a North Side hospital Saturday morning, killing one and critically wounding the other, authorities said.

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FBI raids northwest Indiana restaurants in illegal gambling probe

Federal agents carried out court-authorized searches Wednesday at several businesses in northwest Indiana as part of an illegal gambling investigation.

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Rapper Lil Zay Osama among 6 charged in Winnetka home invasion, feds say

Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama and five other men were charged in connection with a home invasion in north suburban Winnetka last month. On March 22, the suspects allegedly posed as food delivery workers and then, armed with guns, forced their way into the home, held a person inside the home captive for an hour and demanded access to a safe, computer, and online accounts holding cryptocurrency, according to federal prosecutors.

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Indiana standoff ends after SWAT armored vehicle rams home: sheriff

A Gary, Indiana, man was arrested after opening fire on U.S. Marshals who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant, prompting a SWAT response, according to the Lake County Sheriff.

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(Lake County, IN Sheriff’s Department)

Highland Park man convicted in sexual abuse case involving teen at Northbrook gym

A Highland Park man has been convicted in connection with the sexual abuse of a minor at a Northbrook fitness center. Michael A. Tobin, 73, pleaded guilty in February to two felony charges and was convicted on Feb. 17, 2026, in Cook County Circuit Court, according to a statement from Northbrook police. The charges include criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery.

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