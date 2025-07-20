Deodorant recall • Suburban high speed chase • Big drug bust

A recall is underway for tens of thousands of cases of Power Stick antiperspirant deodorant, according to the FDA; two Chicago women allegedly stole clothes from an Oak Brook store and led police on a high-speed chase; and what started as a playful concert tradition turned into a viral PR nightmare for two tech executives.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

More than 67,000 cases of deodorant sold at Dollar Tree, Amazon and other stores recalled

A recall is underway for tens of thousands of cases of Power Stick antiperspirant deodorant, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Chicago women lead suburban police on high-speed chase after clothing theft, prosecutors say

Two Chicago women on pre-trial release are facing new charges after allegedly stealing clothes from an Oak Brook store and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Coldplay kiss cam catches alleged affair between AI CEO and HR chief

What started as a playful concert tradition turned into a viral PR nightmare for two tech executives—one of whom oversees HR. Online sleuths quickly identified the pair as Andy Byron, CEO of the New York-based AI firm Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer.

No link between aluminum in vaccines and autism, study says

A new study has found no link between aluminum in vaccines and an increased risk of 50 chronic disorders, including autoimmune diseases, allergies and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Chicago brick duplex seized for tax debt to be sold at auction: PHOTOS

A historic brick duplex in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood is heading to auction this month after being seized for unpaid taxes. The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday it will auction the multifamily home on July 31.

Man dies after metal chain yanks him into MRI machine on Long Island, police say

A 61-year-old man has died after a freak accident involving an MRI machine and a metal chain at a medical facility in Westbury, according to Nassau County Police.

Prosecutors plan to drop charges against sex offender in elementary school alleged kidnapping attempt

Prosecutors in Colorado plan to drop charges against a registered sex offender accused of trying to kidnap a child from an elementary school because he was found incompetent to stand trial.

Illinois woman arrested with crack cocaine, heroin laced with fentanyl, and meth: authorities

A Waukegan woman has been arrested on drug trafficking charges following an undercover investigation in Chicago's northern suburbs. Undercover detectives then discovered she was selling crack cocaine in Lake County.

Illinois woman sentenced for killing girlfriend

An Oswego woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing her girlfriend in 2023. Alexia Telles, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last week and was sentenced by a judge, according to Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis.

Chicago woman charged in Kenwood shooting

A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured another woman following an argument in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood this May, according to police.

