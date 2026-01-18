Expand / Collapse search

Linda Brown found dead • Bears to Indiana? • Vet loses thousands

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  January 18, 2026 8:18am CST
Week In Review
FOX 32 Chicago
Bears vs. Rams preview, body of missing teacher found & snow squalls | Week In Review

Bears vs. Rams preview, body of missing teacher found & snow squalls | Week In Review

On this episode of "Week in Review," the body of a missing teacher is found, a veteran says he lost thousands through Cash App, and a husband is formally charged in the Caitlin Tracey murder case. The Bears stun the Packers in dramatic fashion as Soldier Field shakes, fans scoop up gear, and focus shifts to the Rams. Plus, snow squalls hit Chicago, former DePaul athletes are indicted, a downtown food hall closes, Leon Rogers is honored, and a Puerto Rican frog hops into the spotlight at Brookfield Zoo.

CHICAGO - After she went missing for more than a week, the body of CPS teacher Linda Brown was found; Gary, Indiana, officials made their pitch to lure the Bears from Chicago; and a Chicago veteran lost thousands after his Cash App account was hacked.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Linda Brown: Missing Chicago teacher found dead, family confirms

After more than a week of uncertainty and mounting fear, a missing Chicago teacher has been found deceased. The body of Linda Brown, 53, was recovered Monday afternoon from Lake Michigan in the 31st Street Harbor following several days of searching the lakefront, according to her family.

FULL STORY

Linda Brown: Missing Chicago teacher found dead, family confirms

Linda Brown: Missing Chicago teacher found dead, family confirms

After more than a week of uncertainty and mounting fear, a missing Chicago teacher has been found deceased. 

Linda Brown: Chicago teacher's cause of death revealed

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office also revealed the cause of death for CPS teacher Linda Brown after her body was found

FULL STORY

Gary, Indiana, releases 3 renderings for potential Chicago Bears stadium sites

The city of Gary, Indiana, has furthered its efforts to bring the Chicago Bears to the Hoosier state. The city, as it continues "aggressively pursuing the franchise," has identified three sites where the Bears could build a new stadium.

FULL STORY

Gary: A city once written off is now back in play for Chicago Bears

Gary: A city once written off is now back in play for Chicago Bears

Gary, Indiana is now back in the conversation as the Bears search for a new stadium site. 

Chicago veteran says he lost thousands of dollars after Cash app account hacked

After serving his country for three decades, Chicago native Romere Ellis says he never expected to return home only to become the victim of an alleged financial crime.

FULL STORY

Disabled Chicago veteran loses over $5,900 after app hack

Disabled Chicago veteran loses over $5,900 after app hack

A disabled veteran lost thousands of dollars after a Cash App hack and he says he still hasn't gotten his money back. FOX Chicago's Tia Ewing reports. 

Chicago hospital employee shot in early morning drive-by

A 23-year-old employee of Rush University Medical Center was critically wounded after being shot in a drive-by early Monday morning while parked near the hospital, according to officials.

FULL STORY

Chicago hospital employee shot in drive-by outside facility

Chicago hospital employee shot in drive-by outside facility

A 23-year-old West Side hospital employee is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting early this morning in Chicago's medical district.

Chicago man arrested minutes after shooting woman in mouth

A man was charged with shooting a woman Tuesday evening in the South Shore neighborhood. Daniel May, 18, shot the 20-year-old in the mouth around 6:42 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue, according to police.

FULL STORY

Daniel May | Chicago police

Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket wins $3M prize

An Illinois Lottery player is officially a millionaire after buying a winning scratch-off ticket on Christmas Eve. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Phillips 66 located at 701 Veterans Avenue in Vandalia.

FULL STORY

Courtesy of the Illinois Lottery

Man accused of high-speed chase through Chicago suburbs, fleeing police in stolen vehicle

An Aurora man has been accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney. Charles Walker, 20, of Aurora, was charged with several crimes.

FULL STORY

Charles Walker (DuPage County State's Attorney)

Teen arrested in New York week after deadly shooting outside Cicero school

A 17-year-old was arrested in New York on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Morton East High School student. The suspect is being held on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the death of 17-year-old Johan Adarve Sanchez.

FULL STORY

Teen arrested in New York week after Morton East HS student killed outside school

Teen arrested in New York week after Morton East HS student killed outside school

A 17-year-old was arrested in New York on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Morton East High School student.

Driver killed after car collides with school bus in Will County

One person was killed, and several children were taken to hospitals for evaluation after a school bus and a vehicle collided Wednesday morning in suburban Manhattan.

FULL STORY

Driver killed after car collides with school bus in Will County

Driver killed after car collides with school bus in Will County

One person was killed, and several children were taken to hospitals for evaluation after a school bus and a vehicle collided Wednesday morning in suburban Manhattan.


 



 

Week In ReviewChicago