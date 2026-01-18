Linda Brown found dead • Bears to Indiana? • Vet loses thousands

After she went missing for more than a week, the body of CPS teacher Linda Brown was found; Gary, Indiana, officials made their pitch to lure the Bears from Chicago; and a Chicago veteran lost thousands after his Cash App account was hacked.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Linda Brown: Missing Chicago teacher found dead, family confirms

After more than a week of uncertainty and mounting fear, a missing Chicago teacher has been found deceased. The body of Linda Brown, 53, was recovered Monday afternoon from Lake Michigan in the 31st Street Harbor following several days of searching the lakefront, according to her family.

Linda Brown: Chicago teacher's cause of death revealed

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office also revealed the cause of death for CPS teacher Linda Brown after her body was found

Gary, Indiana, releases 3 renderings for potential Chicago Bears stadium sites

The city of Gary, Indiana, has furthered its efforts to bring the Chicago Bears to the Hoosier state. The city, as it continues "aggressively pursuing the franchise," has identified three sites where the Bears could build a new stadium.

Chicago veteran says he lost thousands of dollars after Cash app account hacked

After serving his country for three decades, Chicago native Romere Ellis says he never expected to return home only to become the victim of an alleged financial crime.

Chicago hospital employee shot in early morning drive-by

A 23-year-old employee of Rush University Medical Center was critically wounded after being shot in a drive-by early Monday morning while parked near the hospital, according to officials.

Chicago man arrested minutes after shooting woman in mouth

A man was charged with shooting a woman Tuesday evening in the South Shore neighborhood. Daniel May, 18, shot the 20-year-old in the mouth around 6:42 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue, according to police.

Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket wins $3M prize

An Illinois Lottery player is officially a millionaire after buying a winning scratch-off ticket on Christmas Eve. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Phillips 66 located at 701 Veterans Avenue in Vandalia.

Man accused of high-speed chase through Chicago suburbs, fleeing police in stolen vehicle

An Aurora man has been accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney. Charles Walker, 20, of Aurora, was charged with several crimes.

Teen arrested in New York week after deadly shooting outside Cicero school

A 17-year-old was arrested in New York on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Morton East High School student. The suspect is being held on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the death of 17-year-old Johan Adarve Sanchez.

Driver killed after car collides with school bus in Will County

One person was killed, and several children were taken to hospitals for evaluation after a school bus and a vehicle collided Wednesday morning in suburban Manhattan.

FULL STORY









