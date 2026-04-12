Postal worker charged • Artemis II • Avondale homicide investigation

Police and volunteers were looking for the suspects in an Avondale homicide; the crew of Artemis II splashed down back to earth after reaching the moon; and a former postal worker is facing multiple criminal charges.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago postal worker charged with stealing and altering checks for personal gain

A former U.S. Postal Service worker has been charged with stealing people's personal checks and depositing them into her own account, according to the Illinois Attorney General.

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Chicago police seek 4 people in connection with Avondale homicide

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people in connection with a homicide last month on the city’s Northwest Side. The homicide happened around 3:19 a.m. on March 24 in the 3900 block of West Belmont Avenue, in the Avondale neighborhood.

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Body found in Elk Grove identified as man missing since March

A death investigation is ongoing as Elk Grove police found a body in the water on Thursday, according to officials. According to the Elk Grove Police and Fire Departments, the body of a fully clothed man was found in the water in the 700 block of Innovation Drive on Thursday around 3:21 p.m.

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Thornton Township trustee who raised concerns about Tiffany Henyard’s spending dies, officials say

A Thornton Township trustee who publicly raised concerns about former Dolton Mayor and Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard’s leadership and spending has died, officials said.

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Pictured is Thornton Township Trustee Christopher Gonzalez. (Thornton Township website)

Man charged after $100K heist in Chicago suburb, police search for others

A Chicago man has been charged after an early morning cargo theft and aggravated robbery early Thursday at the CDW complex in Vernon Hills. At least six suspects were still at large.

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