Protein shake lead • ICE arrests police officer • Indiana drug bust

A new investigation found concerning levels of lead in protein powders and shakes; a suburban police officer was arrested by ICE for allegedly living in the U.S. illegally; and big crowds turned out in downtown Chicago for No Kings protests on Saturday.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Protein powders, shakes contain high lead levels, analysis found

A new Consumer Reports investigation found protein powders and shakes have a concerning level of lead. Consumer Reports first tested protein powders 15 years ago. Since then, protein products have grown in popularity in the nutrition and wellness craze.

Hanover Park police say officer arrested by ICE was hired legally

A Hanover Park police officer accused of living in the U.S. illegally has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement as part of a federal crackdown targeting sanctuary cities like Chicago.

Brewers fan says ‘call ICE’ on Latino Dodgers fan; woman now out of job

A Latino Los Angeles Dodgers fan says a night at American Family Field turned ugly when a Milwaukee Brewers fan targeted him with an insult about immigration – and the fallout has cost her two positions.

10 arrested after drug bust at northwest Indiana home, sheriff says

Following a lengthy investigation, authorities arrested 10 people during a raid on a northwest Indiana home long suspected of drug trafficking. Officials said the home had been a source of repeated illegal activity, drawing about 170 police calls for service over the past 15 years.

(From left) Trish Rose, 50, and Shawn Fullgraf, 49. (Lake County Sheriff) Expand

ICE detainer placed on Illinois truck driver after fatal Indiana crash: police

An Indiana man is dead and another man is in custody after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 in Portage on Wednesday, according to police. The arrest was made for driving without a commercial driver's license (CDL).

Broko Stankovic of Lyons, Ill. (Portage Police Department)

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Evergreen Park Walmart shooting

A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at an Evergreen Park Walmart left two people injured on Wednesday. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged 20-year-old Yoseph K. Barnes with attempted murder following the shooting.

Paralyzed man walks again after experimental drug trial triggers remarkable recovery

An experimental drug could help to improve movement for patients with spinal cord injuries. NVG-291, an injectable peptide, has been tested in a phase 2 trial with eligible patients — some of whom noted remarkable outcomes.

Thousands pack downtown Chicago for No Kings protests

Thousands are expected to turn out today in Chicago and around the country for a "No Kings" protest against the Trump administration.

ICE Chicago chief exits as court steps up oversight of immigration crackdown

Court documents filed Friday reveal that Russell Hott, the ICE Chicago Field Office Director who helped lead Operation Midway Blitz, is leaving his post effective last Friday.

Federal agent accused of shooting woman in Chicago drove work SUV to Maine; judge demands his return

The Border Patrol agent accused of shooting Miramar Martinez, who was hit five times, drove the government-issued SUV involved in the incident all the way from Chicago to Maine, raising fresh concerns about potential evidence mishandling.

