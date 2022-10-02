21 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening

Twenty-one people have been shot, four of them fatally, in city gun violence since Friday evening.

Among those killed was a 3-year-old boy who was shot while riding in a car with his mother in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Mateo Zastro was riding with his mother and three other children about 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road when someone in the rear seat of a red sedan opened fire, striking the boy in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

In other shootings:

At least 13 other people were wounded by gunfire across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.