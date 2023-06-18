Body pulled from Chicago River • cause of death revealed for Joel Orduno • famous actor bartends in Gold Coast

A man who went missing earlier this week after a concert at The Salt Shed has been found dead; the cause of death has been revealed for a young man that was found dead in the Chicago River near Lincoln Park in March; a famous actor got behind a Chicago bar this week to serve up some new liquor.

1. Girlfriend of missing Chicago man says new surveillance video sheds light on disappearance Noah Enos went Monday night after attending a concert with a co-worker at The Salt Shed in Chicago.

The search came to a tragic end after the 26-year-old was reportedly found on Saturday morning.

2. Cause of death revealed for missing man found dead in Chicago River The cause of death for a young man who was found dead in the Chicago River on the city's North Side in mid-March has been released.

The body of 24-year-old Joel Orduno was recovered from the water in the 2700 block of N. Leavitt St. in Lincoln Park on March 16, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

3. Pat Sajak's 'Wheel of Fortune' replacement: One name reportedly being discussed Following "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak’s announcement Monday that he plans to retire from the long-running game show after next season, there is speculation over who might replace the 76-year-old.

Ubiquitous host Ryan Seacrest is among several people being considered for his replacement by "Wheel of Fortune" owner Sony Group Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

4. Mark Wahlberg bartends in Chicago to promote Flecha Azul Tequila Mark Wahlberg, the actor formerly known as Marky Mark, took on a new role Tuesday night as he bartended in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Drawing a crowd at The Bellevue, Wahlberg was there to promote his tequila brand, Flecha Azul, and toast patrons at the bar.

5. Cook County woman charged with abusing long-term care patient in Elgin A Calumet City woman who works as a caretaker is accused of abusing a long-term care patient in Elgin.

Lauren D. Carroll, 38, is facing multiple charges, including abuse or neglect of a long-term care facility resident, official misconduct, and battery.

6. Several people shot outside Lincoln Park Zoo Chicago police were on the scene of a shooting outside the Lincoln Park Zoo Saturday morning.

Five people were wounded, four critically, in the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive around 4:30 a.m.

7. Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant set to open in Chicago suburb in July: report We now know when Shaquille O’Neal’s new Big Chicken restaurant in Rosemont will officially open.

Located on Higgins Road, the restaurant is scheduled to have its grand opening in July, according to a report by the Daily Herald. The exact date is not yet know.

8. Flannery Fired Up: Pritzker urges swift action as Chicago Police Department struggles with officer exodus Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Chicago must replace more than a thousand cops who've left the police department.

But he warns it won't be done quickly, because job seekers these days have lots of opportunities.

9. Cook County men beat victim with baseball bat, leaving him with collapsed lung and brain hemorrhage: police Three men were arrested after allegedly beating a victim with a baseball bat in Arlington Heights Sunday morning.

At about 3 a.m., the victim and offenders were engaged in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a local condominium complex, police said.

10. Kandace Schipper: Chicago woman who went missing in Japan found safe A local family is breathing a sigh of relief Wednesday night after their missing loved one who disappeared in Japan was safely located.

The Chicago woman traveled there for a trip and was updating her travels until she went dark about two weeks ago.