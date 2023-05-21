Chicago gun violence: 2 killed, 21 wounded in weekend shootings

Two people were killed and at least 21 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

A man was shot to death Friday evening in Riverdale on the Far South Side. About 6:50 p.m., the 25-year-old man was in the 700 block of East 133rd Place when he was shot, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The man was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting, authorities said.

Hours later, a 17-year-old boy was shot to death on the Northwest Side early Saturday, police said. He was walking on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of North Pulaski Road just after 2:20 a.m. when a male in a white hooded sweatshirt fired shots, Chicago police said. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died of gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest, police said.

Around the same time, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Little Village Saturday, police said. He was in the backseat of a car in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when he was shot in the side of the head, according to police. The driver took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A woman was taken into custody Saturday night after allegedly shooting a man on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop . The 37-year-old woman was arguing with the man just after 8 p.m. on a train when she pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago police. The man, 35, was shot in the left arm and right hip and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. The train was held at the Roosevelt Road station at 1167 S. State St. while police investigated and other trains on the line were temporarily being rerouted, causing delays. The woman left the train after the shooting and was taken into custody about a block away in the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

Three people were wounded in a Park Manor shooting early Saturday, police said. Two men and a woman were in a car in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain shortly before 1:30 a.m., police said. The men, ages 42 and 43, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where they were both listed in good condition. The woman, 29, suffered a graze wound to the face and declined medical attention on the scene.

At least 16 others were wounded in citywide gun violence since 5 p.m. Friday.